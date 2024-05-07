What to Expect at This Year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan

With the New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan just 10 days away, here is a preview of what you can expect.

Including a great variety of excellent food and entertainment, 25 New Zealand wines, featuring numerous premium wineries will be on offer.

This year’s event returns to its roots at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Marine City and showcases a variety of award-winning wineries from New Zealand paired with a memorable culinary experience.

The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is one of the city’s most anticipated events each year.

Tickets for the individual events are KRW 150,000 for Kiwi Chamber members, KRW 170,000 for non-members, and KRW 180,000 for at-the-door purchases. Group discounts are also available for KRW 150,000 per ticket for groups of eight or larger.

For more information and registration, contact the chamber at [email protected] or visit www.kiwichamber.com.

Looking ahead, here are five wines to look out for at the event:

Burn Cottage

Burn Cottage, founded in 2002 by Marquis and Dianne Sauvage, sought the perfect

location for their Pinot Noir vineyard. They selected a sheep farm in Central Otago, New

Zealand. With an exceptional team led by renowned winemaker Ted Lemon and biodynamic experts Peter Proctor and Rachel Pomeroy, the vineyard embraced biodynamic practices from the beginning. Their unwavering goal: crafting outstanding, world-class Pinot Noir.

Groovemill Winery

Grovemill Winery is nestled amongst vineyards in the Wairau Valley, the heart of the Marlborough winegrowing region. The fruit for wines is harvested in these vineyards surrounding the winery, meaning minimal transportation of the grapes therefore little use of energy and transport. The Wairau River flows from the mountains in the west out east to the Pacific Ocean. Our soils are shallow, stony, and fast-draining producing exceptional wines that show flavourful fruit characters that are distinct to the Wairau Valley.

Hunter’s Wines

In the 1980s, the most important time in New Zealand’s wine history, Hunter’s Wines to emerge were all award winners, at the Marlborough National Wine Show. As a result, Hunter’s Wines quickly emerged as Marlborough’s representative winery and were also selected as 1001 wines to drink before dying. Hunter’s always tries to quality with lots of passion, the reason why they are loved by people all over the world.

Rimapere

Its superbly aromatic and characterful Sauvignon Blanc is regarded as one of the best in the world. The variety has become emblematic of the Marlborough region, a temperate oasis where the Edmond de Rothschild Heritage owned Rimapere is among the stand-out vineyards and wines. Its superbly fruity pinot noir is also known for its exceptional quality and is the jewel in the crown of Central Otago, the South Island’s southernmost wine region. This wine sets itself apart thanks to its extreme character and is the highlight of Akarua, the newly acquired property of Edmond de Rothschild Heritage.

te Pā

‘Founder and owner of te Pā, Haysley MacDonald traces his ancestry back to the early Māori settlers who landed on Wairau Bar 800 years ago. He whakapapas to ancestors who have worked this land for generations. From the first 100 hectare home estate vineyard on the Wairau Bar, they have grown to having close to 500 hectares under vine in sunny Marlborough. Each vineyard has distinct characteristics that together create the unmistakable te Pā wine style.