What to Expect at This Year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan

With the New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan less than two weeks away, here is a preview of what you can expect.

Including a great variety of excellent food and entertainment, 25 New Zealand wines, featuring numerous premium wineries will be on offer.

This year’s event moves to the iconic Lotte Signiel Hotel in Haeundae and showcases a variety of award-winning wineries from New Zealand paired with a memorable culinary experience.

The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is one of the city’s most anticipated events each year.

Tickets for the individual events are KRW 150,000 for Kiwi Chamber members, KRW 170,000 for non-members and KRW 180,000 for at-the-door purchases. Group discounts are also available for KRW 150,000 per ticket for groups of eight or larger.

For more information and registration, contact the chamber at [email protected] or visit www.kiwichamber.com.

Here are some wines to look out for at the event.

Akarua