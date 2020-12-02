NewsEducation

What to Expect For Tomorrow’s CSAT Exam in Busan

Haps Staff

The City of Busan is making every effort to support the 27,592 students who will be taking the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) from tomorrow morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

— Students are scheduled to take the exam from 8:40 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. across Busan. All those taking the test must enter their appointed classrooms by 8:10 a.m. on the day of the exam.

— The city will operate buses and village/neighborhood buses more often between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., especially for the bus routes on the test sites.

— The bus-only lane system will be suspended from 7 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and the self car-free day program will be temporarily stopped on the day of the test. The Busan Metropolitan Fire & Safety Headquarters will offer rides to handicapped students requiring assistance getting to their test locations.

— Workers at government offices, public agencies, financial firms, schools, and companies with more than 50 employees will be allowed to arrive at work by 10 a.m., an hour later than usual. The city hopes to curb early morning traffic congestion to allow students to get to their exams on time.

— According to the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education, a total of two test-takers, as of yesterday, have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. They will take the CSAT exam at a separate test center at the Busan Medical Center.

— There are 45 high school students who are classified as contact and are in self-isolation in Busan. The education office has prepared 16 classrooms at 2 separate test centers for self-isolation test takers. In the test room for self-isolation students, four to nine students will sit a safe distance apart to take the test in each classroom.

— There are 64 test centers around the city, in addition to the two separate test centers.

— 27,592 students will take the exam. That’s a decrease of 3,372 from last year.

— Known as chaesu students, 6,562 are taking the test for the second time.

— When entering the test site, students must use hand sanitizer and have their temperature checked.

— Masks will be compulsory during the entire exam.

— The Korean language exam will begin at 8:40 a.m., followed by math, English, and Korean history.

— The exam ends at 4:32 p.m., but students who will take a foreign language exam will finish at 5:40 p.m.

— Any and all electronics are forbidden to be brought into the testing center

— Last year, two students were caught cheating — one in Geumjeong-gu marking answers after the exam and a second in Nam-gu for keeping their practice exams in the desk drawer. Another student was also allowed to take the exam in the emergency room of a hospital after being diagnosed with appendicitis the day before the exam.

— Last year, there were 64 reports to 112 that included calls from test-takers with mobility difficulties and requesting help to find their misplaced test registration papers.

Haps Staff
