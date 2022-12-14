What to Expect If You Plan to Attend Saturday Night’s Fireworks

The Busan Fireworks Festival, which people have waited three years for, will beautifully light up Busan’s December winter night sky this Saturday evening.

The 17th Busan Fireworks Festival will be held in front of Gwangalli Beach, with the ability to also see it from Dongbaekseom Island and Igidae on December 17.

The Busan Fireworks Festival will be held under the theme ‘Harmony of Busan’, and will illuminate the night sky of Busan with a dazzling fireworks display.

It was organized with the aim of offering consolation and vitality to the hearts of citizens suffering from COVID-19-related effects. The festival is expected to play a pivotal role in spreading PR to boost enthusiasm for the city’s bid for World Expo 2030.

The festival was originally scheduled to be held on November 5, but was postponed due to the national mourning period that was declared following the Itaewon Tragedy. The city of Busan will fully support the fireworks festival and place its highest priority on the safety of spectators.

Busan will endeavor to have a safe zero-accident festival from watching the event to returning home by increasing the number of safety officers by 50% than was originally planned and deploying them at each fireworks festival site.

By enforcing a maximum capacity system of accommodated persons at major access roads (16 places) of Gwangalli Beach, Busan plans to guide spectators every step of the way in case of excessively concentrated crowded areas.

Although viewers can walk voluntarily on the access roads to the event site, the crowd will be thinned out by directing them to make a detour. CCTV-installed areas will be increased from 16 sites to 64 sites at the bottleneck points around the event sites, so crowd concentration can be identified in real-time and controlled accordingly.

LED vehicles installed with a mobile broadcasting system will be placed at four major spots, and safety facilities (fences) will be additionally installed. In this way, equipment to disperse spectators will be expanded.

After the event ends, loudspeaker information broadcasts are planned to be offered for the spectators’ safe return trip, and step-by-step controlled access to the crowded subway stations will be enforced to alleviate the crowds in highly concentrated places.

For a smooth event, the fireworks festival will start an hour earlier than the previous starting time because the festival has been postponed from November to December from 8 p.m. to 9:05 p.m. to 7 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.

Spectators are recommended to put on warm clothes to cope with the cold weather and enjoy the fireworks since the event will be held in mid-December.