What to Watch this Holiday Season in Korea

If you’re stuck at home this weekend and don’t have Netflix, there’s plenty of movie options to choose from.

Here are a few things to look for on Korean TV.

Friday

KBS 2: Mr. Joo the disappeared VIP — 10:25 a.m.

OCN: Oh! Moonhee! — 12:20 p.m.

OCN: Extreme Job — 2:30 p.m.

KBS2: Clowns: Pungmun Operation Team — 8:10

SBS: Hitman — 10:25 p.m.

JTBC: Kang Chul-bi Summit — 11 p.m.

Saturday

OCN: Intruders — 12:10 p.m.

OCN: Godzilla, King of Monsters — 2:00 p.m.

SBS: Bohemian Rhapsody — 8:40 p.m.

MBC: Swordsman — 8:50 p.m.

JTBC: Bando — 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

SBS: Big Mom’s Crazy Bongo — 10:50 a.m.

OCN: Baekdusan — 11:20 a.m.

OCN: Pansori Boxer — 6:40 p.m.

OCN: Rocketman, The Elton John Story — 11:30 p.m.