What You Can Expect at the Newly Opened “Millak the Market”

After months of delays, Millak the Market finally opened its doors to the public.

According to Kitchenbori, Millak The Market was scheduled to open on the 1st, however, it held its opening yesterday.

Kitchen Borie said the delay was to come up with the idea of filling the ‘hip’ content that the MZ generation would be enthusiastic about. Millak The Market is the third complex cultural space that Kitchen Borrie presents after ‘The Bay 101’ in Haeundae and ‘Old Tree Market’ in Dadaepo.

Here’s what you can expect at the new cultural space:

Restaurants

First, ‘POOKIE’S’ is a casual reinterpretation of Hong Kong’s local taste, presenting special dishes such as Cantonese-style roast duck, pork, and chicken.

You can also taste ‘NAKED APE’, a premium craft beer brand created by British craft beer brewer Gorilla Brewing.

Randy’s Donuts, an icon of American pop culture with a history of 60 years, will also be introduced in Busan for the first time.

Other restaurants include Lobster Bar (Seafood), Kokamome (Tendong), People Works (Mexican Food), The Pizza (Pizza), Cotton Rae (Dessert), Barley (Bakery), Grapes (Wine and Grocery), Ryoko (Tonkatsu), Richoya (dessert), Starbucks (cafe), Burger’s Almighty (Burger), Doojangwon (Korean food), Ryomi (soba), and Ryang (rice noodles).

It also attracted unique art platforms and flagship stores. ‘M Contemporary’ (Gallery), is an art platform where you can experience new media and popular art together, introduces various works and plans online auctions and parties.

Also, Gol Studio (Fashion), Pony Film (Self-Photo Studio), Banana Cream (Camping, Fruit Cart (Flowers, Fruits), 40192 (Bicycle Accessories, Common Table (Furniture) are also opened.

A pop-up event was also prepared to commemorate the opening. Until the end of this month, shoe select shops ‘Save Hills’ and ‘Padoble’, tableware brand Hatton which are made of copper materials, and a Camellia general store will be in operation for a month.