What You Need To Know About This Year’s BMW Ladies Championship

The LPGA Tour returns to the Republic of Korea this week for the third edition of the BMW Ladies Championship, held for the first time at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju.

The inaugural event took place in 2019, with the 2020 edition canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Six of the top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings highlight the field, including defending champion and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, LPGA Tour rookie and two-time LPGA Tour winner Atthaya Thitikul and 2022 U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica champion Minjee Lee. Ko earned her 11th career victory in last year’s BMW Ladies Championship after defeating Hee Jeong Lim in a playoff.

Alongside Ko, Lee and Thitikul, thirteen other 2022 winners will compete for a purse of $2 million, most notably Chevron champion Jennifer Kupcho and AIG Women’s Open winner Ashleigh Buhai. There are twenty players representing the Republic of Korea in the field, and eight players will be teeing it up as sponsors exemptions, including Na Yeon Choi, Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP

This is the third edition of the BMW Ladies Championship; it was first contested in 2019 and was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

This is the LPGA Tour’s only event in the Republic of Korea

This is the first time that Oak Valley Country Club will host the event

Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings No. 1 Jin Young Ko is the defending champion; Ko won the 2021 edition of the BMW Ladies Championship in a playoff over Hee Jeong Lim

In addition to Ko, five other members of the top 10 in the Rolex Rankings are in the field, including Atthaya Thitikul (2), Minjee Lee (3), Lydia Ko (5), Nasa Hataoka (9) and Hyo-Joo Kim (10)

Na Yeon Choi, Yaeeun Hong, In Kyung Kim, Mi Hyang Lee, Su Oh, Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu and Jennifer Song are competing as sponsor exemptions

A total of 20 players from the Republic of Korea are in the field

Sixteen 2022 winners are in the field, including major champions Ashleigh Buhai and Jennifer Kupcho

DEFENDING CHAMPION JIN YOUNG KO RETURNS TO THE LPGA TOUR AFTER HIATUS

Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings No. 1 Jin Young Kois making her return to the LPGA Tour this week as she looks to defend her title at the BMW Ladies Championship at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, Republic of Korea. Ko is set to tee it up for the first time since the CP Women’s Open in late August after taking time off to rehab a wrist injury, and the 27-year-old is looking forward to the opportunity to once again compete on Tour, especially as she looks to go back-to-back in her home country and earn her 14th career victory.

“After Canada, I came back to Korea and I took a six to seven-week break. During that time, I got treatment from my wrist and I rehabilitated my wrist. I was not able to practice as much as I thought I could but when I did have the time to practice, I really focused on those sessions,” Ko said of her time away from competitive golf. “Last year, because the conditions were good and due to various factors, I was able to garner an unexpected victory. However, we are a different course and the weather conditions are slightly different. It’s more chilly. I will do my best and I really want to do well. I think if I concentrate and focus on my play I’ll be able to finish with good results.”

Ko defeated Hee Jeong Limin in a playoff in the 2021 edition of the BMW Ladies Championship to capture her 11th LPGA Tour title and the fourth of five wins she’d earned last season. It was her ball-striking that led her to victory as she was +7.87 in strokes gained approach, which accounted for nearly half of her strokes gained total for the event at 47.2%. Although she won earlier this season at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, Ko hasn’t been playing as well as she would’ve liked to be up to this point, and while she does her best to just focus on what she can control, the world No. 1 admits that there is a bit of pressure that comes with being the best player in the world.

“I would be lying if I said that there was absolutely no pressure when it comes to maintaining that ranking, but I have to say I am more interested right now in practicing because I want to be more satisfied with my golf instead of the title, the No. 1 player,” said Ko. “I’m surrounded by very talented players, though I never thought initially that ranking, that title was forever. The other players will do their best and I will give it my best. It will be nice to keep that title, but I do not think it’s something that you can keep forever to begin with.”

But with the BMW Ladies Championship on tap, Ko isn’t worrying too much about her position in the Rolex Rankings. Instead, she’s looking forward to her title defense in her home country and she’s enjoying being back playing competitive golf at the highest level, something she’s been unable to do for the last several weeks. “I’m always happy to be back at the BMW Ladies Championship. There was a period for three years where the BMW Championship was held by the KLPGA, and in 2016 and 2017, I won the championship. Then I won last year,” Ko said. “I have three very similar-looking trophies, so that’s always a good memory. And this is the only LPGA championship in Korea, so as a Korean player, I feel great pride and affinity to the championships, and of course, this motivates me more.”

RACE TO CME GLOBE UPDATE

The 2022 season-long Race to the CME Globe continues through the BMW Ladies Championship. With one victory and 11 additional top-10 finishes, New Zealand native Lydia Ko (2,542.693) leads the way in the standings. U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica champion Minjee Lee (2,509.703) currently sits in second with LPGA Tour rookie Atthaya Thitkul (2,502.627) nipping at her heels in third. Amundi Evian champion Brooke Henderson (2,496.991) is fourth in the standings and three-time LPGA Tour winner Jennifer Kupcho (2,081.050) rounds out the top five.

England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff (1,221.880) jumped from 44th to 22nd after becoming the season’s tenth Rolex First-Time Winner at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship and Daniela Darquea moved from 62nd to 58th with a T20 finish in Somis, now sitting inside the cutline for the CME Group Tour Championship with four events left to play.

RACE TO THE FINISH FOR ROOKIE OF THE YEAR FOR HYE-JIN CHOI, ATTHAYA THITIKUL

It’s become a two-horse race for the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award with just four events left on the LPGA Tour calendar for the 2022 season. Leading the way with 1,425 points is Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul, who has captured two Tour titles this year at the JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol in March and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G in September. Both wins came in playoffs with the rookie defeating Nanna Koerstz Madsen in Carlsbad, Calif. and beating out Danielle Kang in Rogers, Ark. just a few weeks ago.

In addition to Rookie of the Year, Thitikul also has a sniff at Player of the Year honors as one of 18 players with a mathematical chance to win the award, and she could ascend to No.1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings before the end of the year depending upon her results in the final few events. There’s definitely plenty to play for for the 19-year-old but even with all that on the line, Thitikul remains focused on one thing: having fun on the golf course.

“I had a really good season this year so far. I’m not really thinking about all the awards that much, as I want to do for now on to the end of the season is try to have fun as much as possible because I think when I go out and just have fun, all the result has come in pretty good,” said Thitikul. “I’m the kind of person that goes out and smiles as much as possible. We’ve worked really hard this year already and it’s coming pretty close to the end of the season, so what I have to do is just relax and enjoy. I don’t think that I compete or play against anyone for Rookie of the Year. I just try to get better and I’m getting better every day.”

Winning Rookie of the Year was definitely a goal for Hye-Jin Choi in her first LPGA Tour season, and currently sitting just 243 points behind Thitikul, she certainly still has a chance at achieving that aim even with only four events left in 2022. So far this year, Choi has amassed 23 top-40 finishes in 24 events, six of which are top 10s and three of which are top 3s, and she hasn’t missed a single cut, although she did withdraw at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America after the first round. Like Thitikul, Choi isn’t focusing too hard on the year-end awards but is instead looking forward to the opportunity to play in her first BMW Ladies Championship as an LPGA Tour Member this week and is extra motivated to become the fourth rookie to win on the LPGA Tour this season. The points toward Rookie of the Year that would come with that maiden victory would only be a bonus.

“When I first joined the Tour, I did want to be Rookie of the Year. But as the year went on and I played with all the other rookies who are doing very well it motivated me to want to do my best. I wouldn’t say it’s really about Rookie of the Year. When other rookies win, I think that just really motivated me,” said Choi. “This is my first time playing this championship as an LPGA Tour Member, and so I’m very excited, and it’s been about a year since I played in Korea so that also makes me very excited. I hope that we’ll see a lot of support from the fans, and I hope that I can show them great golf.”

NA YEON CHOI BIDDING FAREWELL TO LPGA TOUR AFTER ONE LAST BMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Earlier this month, 2012 U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica champion Na Yeon Choi announced she would be retiring from professional golf following the BMW Ladies Championship which is being played this week at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, Republic of Korea. The 15-year Tour veteran shared a letter on her personal Instagram page on October 5th detailing the reasoning behind her decision and expressing gratitude for those who have helped her throughout her career. Playing this week as a sponsor exemption, Choi is feeling excited for the new chapter in her life and is confident in her decision to step away and put professional golf in the rearview mirror.

“I had been considering it so I gave myself this season and around midseason, it sort of crystalized into this decision to retire. There was no one single moment where I decided this was the time to announce my retirement,” Choi explained. “I have been playing for a long time and I really want to start something new as fast as I can, and what that’s going to be, I have no idea. But I have no regrets with my career as a golfer, and I’m sure that I’m probably going to end up doing something related to golf but I’m very excited to start the second chapter.”

In addition to her lone major championship, Choi has eight other LPGA Tour victories to her credit, the most recent of which came at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G in 2015. She’s the sixth-winningest player of all time from the Republic of Korea, and excluding her victories, she’s finished in the top 10 an additional 71 times. Choi has made $10,988,719 in career earnings, putting her at 19th on the Career Money List, and she’s the fifth-highest-earning Korean player in the Tour’s history. In all, it’s been nothing short of a successful career, and when asked what advice she’d provide to the next generation of Korean players that are coming up the ranks, Choi offered some sage wisdom that can only be derived from nearly two decades of experience in professional golf.

“Now that I’m looking to retire, looking back when I was a rookie when I was 20, years ago, I think about what was different about me back then. I have to say when I was 20 years old, I had a lot of confidence and I was really fearless,” Choi said. “Although I don’t really think they need my advice, I’ve been on Tour for 15 years and at this point, I really have no regrets. I gave it my all and I hope that they can do the same, too, and they can also look back later, 10, 15 years later and have no regrets as well.”