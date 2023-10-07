Image: BIFF
BIFF Coverage

What’s On at BIFF — The Week Ahead

By Jeff Liebsch

BIFF heads into a light week of activities as the festival kicks into full gear from today before concluding on Friday night.

Here’s what’s happening in the week ahead around the festival.

October 8 — Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center

Price: KRW 30,000

October 9 — Master Class – Hara Kazuo: A Documentarist’s Full-Frontal Assault

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: KNN Theater, KNN Tower B1

Price: KRW 9,000

October 10 — Special Talk – Evil Does Not Exist

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Cinema 1, Busan Cinema Center

Price: KRW 9,000

Guests: Hamaguchi Ryusuke, Nam Da-eun

October 12 — CHANELXBIFF Asian Film Academy Graduation Ceremony and Short Film Screening

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Busan Cinema Center, Cinema 2

October 13 — The 28th Busan International Film Festival Closing Ceremony

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center

Price: KRW 30,000

Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

Related Articles

BIFF Review: 24 Hours With Gaspar

BIFF Review: The Dreamer

BIFF In Photos: 24 Hours With Gaspar Guest Visit

BIFF Day 4: What’s On

Asia’s Leading Content Market, Asian Contents & Film Market 2023 Opens

BIFF In Photos: Chow Yun Fat

The Latest

Warning Issued Over Wild Boars Roaming the City

Korea Destinations: Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival Begins

BIFF Review: 24 Hours With Gaspar

BIFF Review: The Dreamer

BIFF In Photos: 24 Hours With Gaspar Guest Visit

BIFF Day 4: What’s On

Busan
light rain
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
72 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Sat
20 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 