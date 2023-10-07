What’s On at BIFF — The Week Ahead

BIFF heads into a light week of activities as the festival kicks into full gear from today before concluding on Friday night.

Here’s what’s happening in the week ahead around the festival.

October 8 — Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center

Price: KRW 30,000

October 9 — Master Class – Hara Kazuo: A Documentarist’s Full-Frontal Assault

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: KNN Theater, KNN Tower B1

Price: KRW 9,000

October 10 — Special Talk – Evil Does Not Exist

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Cinema 1, Busan Cinema Center

Price: KRW 9,000

Guests: Hamaguchi Ryusuke, Nam Da-eun

October 12 — CHANELXBIFF Asian Film Academy Graduation Ceremony and Short Film Screening

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Busan Cinema Center, Cinema 2

October 13 — The 28th Busan International Film Festival Closing Ceremony

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center

Price: KRW 30,000