What’s On at BIFF — The Week Ahead

BIFF heads into a light week of activities as the festival kicks into full gear from today before concluding on Friday night.
Here’s what’s happening in the week ahead around the festival.
October 8 — Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center
Price: KRW 30,000
October 9 — Master Class – Hara Kazuo: A Documentarist’s Full-Frontal Assault
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: KNN Theater, KNN Tower B1
Price: KRW 9,000
October 10 — Special Talk – Evil Does Not Exist
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Cinema 1, Busan Cinema Center
Price: KRW 9,000
Guests: Hamaguchi Ryusuke, Nam Da-eun
October 12 — CHANELXBIFF Asian Film Academy Graduation Ceremony and Short Film Screening
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Busan Cinema Center, Cinema 2
October 13 — The 28th Busan International Film Festival Closing Ceremony
Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center
Price: KRW 30,000