What’s On at BIFF — The Week Ahead

BIFF heads into a full week of activities as the festival kicks into full gear from today before concluding on Friday night.
Here’s what’s happening this week around the festival.
Actors’ House
Contemporary actors representing Korea, who have both acting talents and star qualities, tell honest and in-depth stories about their acting and works.
It’s a ticketed event, and the entire proceeds will be donated to Save the Children, a children’s relief organization.
Guest: Ha Jung-woo, Lee Young-ae
Venue : KNN Theater, KNN Tower
Language: Korean only
Date: Thursday
Time: 18:00~19:00 Ha Jung-woo, 20:00-21:00 Lee Young-ae
Master Class
Alain Guiraudie, invited to the Gala Presentation section with Nobody’s Hero this year, will have an in-depth conversation with the audience about his world of cinema. This session will be moderated by HUH Moonyung, the Festival Director of the Busan International Film festival.
Time: 15:00
Date: Monday
Location: KNN Theater
Serge Toubiana, the New Currents jury president of the Busan International Film Festival this year will have an in-depth conversation with the audience about Jean-Luc Godard’s works and Nouvelle Vague. Serge Toubiana is a distinguished French film critic and the author of numerous works on cinema, including a biography of François Truffaut.
Time: 17:00
Date: Monday
Location: KNN Theater
Open Talk
Filmmakers and actors sit down for in-depth film talk in a casual atmosphere.
Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center
Date: Monday
16:00-16:50 — Riceboy Sleeps & Return to Seoul
Talk-to-Talk: Cinema Together
Mentors of the Cinema Together program talk heart-to-heart about their favorite films.
Talk-to-Talk: Cinema Together ‘Female Filmmakers’
|Date
|Time
|Guest
|Moderator
|Venue
|October 10th, (Mon)
|17:00
|KIM Bo-ra, KIM Cho-hee, YOON Dan-bi, LEE Min-hwi, LEE Woo-jung
|JEONG Ji-hye
|BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage,
Busan Cinema Center
Talk-to-Talk: Cinema Together ‘Stars in Independent Films
|Date
|Time
|Guest
|Moderator
|Venue
|October 10th, (Mon)
|18:00
|KANG Gil-woo, KANG Mal-geum, KANG Jin-ah
|JIN Myung-hyun
|BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage,
Busan Cinema Center
Talk-to-Talk: Cinema Together ‘Critics and Journalists
|Date
|Time
|Guest
|Moderator
|Venue
|October 11th, (Tue)
|17:00
|NAM Da-eun, Darcy PAQUET, LEE Da-hyeh, JUNG Sung-il
|JEONG Ji-hye
|6F, Talk-to-Talk Lounge,
Busan Cinema Center
Talk-to-Talk: Cinema Together ‘Chungmuro Hitmakers’
|Date
|Time
|Guest
|Moderator
|Venue
|October 12th, (Wed)
|17:00
|KIM Seong-hun, BYUN Sung-hyun, HONG Won-chan
|JIN Myung-hyun
|6F, Talk-to-Talk Lounge,
Busan Cinema Center
Talk-to-Talk: Short Film Long-Chat
Talk-to-Talk: Short Film Long-Chat [Korean Short Film Competition 1]
|Date
|Time
|Guest
|Moderator
|Venue
|October 11th, (Tue)
|14:00
|Yeo-young′s Trip to Haenam YEO Young-eun Director
Lake and I PARK So-hyun Director
Flowers SHIN Eun-seop Director
Carrier Woman HWANG Dong-uk Director
|CHOI Eun
|6F, Talk-to-Talk Lounge,
Busan Cinema Center
Talk-to-Talk: Short Film Long-Chat [Korean Short Film Competition 3]
|Date
|Time
|Guest
|Moderator
|Venue
|October 11th, (Tue)
|15:00
|Leave at Door, Bell X LEE Joo-young Director
Canine KIM Jung-min Director
Jooyoung in Wonderland CHUNG Hae-il Director
The Scream KIM Eun-seong Director
|CHOI Eun
|6F, Talk-to-Talk Lounge,
Busan Cinema Center
Talk-to-Talk: Short Film Long-Chat [Korean Short Film Competition 2]
|Date
|Time
|Guest
|Moderator
|Venue
|October 11th, (Tue)
|16:00
|Other Life ROH Do-hyeon Director
Short Film Universe LEE Han Director
I′m Here JEONG Eun-uk Director
Door LEE Min-hyoung, BAE Seong-yeol, KIM Chang-min Director
|CHOI Eun
|6F, Talk-to-Talk Lounge,
Busan Cinema Center
Platform BUSAN
Platform BUSAN aims to welcome new and emerging independent filmmakers in Asia to Busan providing an opportunity of global networking.
As an annual networking event hosted by Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), Platform BUSAN hosts various live events such as master classes, seminars and showcases to enlighten artistic philosophies and to exchange field experiences.
Date: Through Tuesday
Asian Contents & Film Market 2022
ACFM 2022 has returned as a venue for comprehensive content trading, which includes the trading of books, webtoons, web novels, and story treatments. 196 companies from 17 countries will establish 72 sales booths that will gather various content industry professionals in one place.
Date: Through Tuesday
BIFF EVERYWHERE
BIFF EVERYWHERE is a program where the entire village of Busan is transformed into a venue for the film festival, which had great success when it was first launched last year.
The Busan International Film Festival discovered landmarks and tourist attractions representing Busan so that the audience can watch films within their local communities via screens set up in 16 districts throughout the city.
While the audience had to visit Haeundae and Nampo-dong to attend the festival in previous years, BIFF EVERYWHERE is an in-my-neighborhood film festival, where the audience can enjoy the festival at their own community.
Furthermore, the audience can join the festival with ease and share rich experiences with their neighbors, such as the screening of popular films from domestic and international film festivals, meetings with guests, and attending performances by local artists.
This year’s ‘Village Filmmaking Project’ project, which was piloted last year, will be greatly expanded this year. 8 short films produced by local residents and their documentaries of the production process will be presented.
Date: Oct 6 (Thurs) – Oct 13 (Thurs), 2022 *Schedule varies by region/district
Venue: 17 spots including Haeundae Event Plaza, Busan Citizens Park, Dadaepo Beach Park, Yongho Starlight Park, Chinatown, and Beomeosa Temple
A detailed schedule will be announced via the BIFF website
Community BIFF
Community BIFF, a spin-off festival of the Busan International Film Festival, celebrates its 5th year since its launch in 2018.
Community BIFF aims to be an open film festival where audiences, filmmakers, activists, academics, and local residents become agents of the festival.
With the audience being the core value of the Busan International Film Festival, Community BIFF 2022 has been presenting a diverse spectrum of programs every year that is based on Busan’s characteristics, openness, flexibility, and diversity.
Community BIFF, which seeks novel experiences such as ‘voluntary participation’, ‘watching experimental films’, conversations with the field, and solidarity, will reach the audience with various events, such as this year’s newly introduced Memories on Super 8: Once Upon a Time in Busan.