What’s On at BIFF — The Week Ahead

BIFF heads into a full week of activities as the festival kicks into full gear from today before concluding on Friday night.

Here’s what’s happening this week around the festival.

Actors’ House

Contemporary actors representing Korea, who have both acting talents and star qualities, tell honest and in-depth stories about their acting and works.

It’s a ticketed event, and the entire proceeds will be donated to Save the Children, a children’s relief organization.

Guest: Ha Jung-woo, Lee Young-ae

Venue : KNN Theater, KNN Tower

Language: Korean only

Date: Thursday

Time: 18:00~19:00 Ha Jung-woo, 20:00-21:00 Lee Young-ae

Master Class

Alain Guiraudie, invited to the Gala Presentation section with Nobody’s Hero this year, will have an in-depth conversation with the audience about his world of cinema. This session will be moderated by HUH Moonyung, the Festival Director of the Busan International Film festival.

Time: 15:00

Date: Monday

Location: KNN Theater

Serge Toubiana, the New Currents jury president of the Busan International Film Festival this year will have an in-depth conversation with the audience about Jean-Luc Godard’s works and Nouvelle Vague. Serge Toubiana is a distinguished French film critic and the author of numerous works on cinema, including a biography of François Truffaut.

Time: 17:00

Date: Monday

Location: KNN Theater

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for in-depth film talk in a casual atmosphere.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

Date: Monday

16:00-16:50 — Riceboy Sleeps & Return to Seoul

Talk-to-Talk: Cinema Together

Mentors of the Cinema Together program talk heart-to-heart about their favorite films.

Talk-to-Talk: Cinema Together is subject to change without previous notice.

Talk-to-Talk: Cinema Together ‘Female Filmmakers’

Date Time Guest Moderator Venue October 10th, (Mon) 17:00 KIM Bo-ra, KIM Cho-hee, YOON Dan-bi, LEE Min-hwi, LEE Woo-jung JEONG Ji-hye BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage,

Busan Cinema Center

Talk-to-Talk: Cinema Together ‘Stars in Independent Films

Date Time Guest Moderator Venue October 10th, (Mon) 18:00 KANG Gil-woo, KANG Mal-geum, KANG Jin-ah JIN Myung-hyun BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage,

Busan Cinema Center

Talk-to-Talk: Cinema Together ‘Critics and Journalists

Date Time Guest Moderator Venue October 11th, (Tue) 17:00 NAM Da-eun, Darcy PAQUET, LEE Da-hyeh, JUNG Sung-il JEONG Ji-hye 6F, Talk-to-Talk Lounge,

Busan Cinema Center

Talk-to-Talk: Cinema Together ‘Chungmuro Hitmakers’

Date Time Guest Moderator Venue October 12th, (Wed) 17:00 KIM Seong-hun, BYUN Sung-hyun, HONG Won-chan JIN Myung-hyun 6F, Talk-to-Talk Lounge,

Busan Cinema Center

Talk-to-Talk: Short Film Long-Chat

Talk-to-Talk: Short Film Long-Chat [Korean Short Film Competition 1]

Date Time Guest Moderator Venue October 11th, (Tue) 14:00 Yeo-young′s Trip to Haenam YEO Young-eun Director

Lake and I PARK So-hyun Director

Flowers SHIN Eun-seop Director

Carrier Woman HWANG Dong-uk Director CHOI Eun 6F, Talk-to-Talk Lounge,

Busan Cinema Center

Talk-to-Talk: Short Film Long-Chat [Korean Short Film Competition 3]

Date Time Guest Moderator Venue October 11th, (Tue) 15:00 Leave at Door, Bell X LEE Joo-young Director

Canine KIM Jung-min Director

Jooyoung in Wonderland CHUNG Hae-il Director

The Scream KIM Eun-seong Director CHOI Eun 6F, Talk-to-Talk Lounge,

Busan Cinema Center

Talk-to-Talk: Short Film Long-Chat [Korean Short Film Competition 2]

Date Time Guest Moderator Venue October 11th, (Tue) 16:00 Other Life ROH Do-hyeon Director

Short Film Universe LEE Han Director

I′m Here JEONG Eun-uk Director

Door LEE Min-hyoung, BAE Seong-yeol, KIM Chang-min Director CHOI Eun 6F, Talk-to-Talk Lounge,

Busan Cinema Center

Platform BUSAN

Platform BUSAN aims to welcome new and emerging independent filmmakers in Asia to Busan providing an opportunity of global networking.

As an annual networking event hosted by Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), Platform BUSAN hosts various live events such as master classes, seminars and showcases to enlighten artistic philosophies and to exchange field experiences.

Date: Through Tuesday

Asian Contents & Film Market 2022

ACFM 2022 has returned as a venue for comprehensive content trading, which includes the trading of books, webtoons, web novels, and story treatments. 196 companies from 17 countries will establish 72 sales booths that will gather various content industry professionals in one place.

Date: Through Tuesday

BIFF EVERYWHERE

BIFF EVERYWHERE is a program where the entire village of Busan is transformed into a venue for the film festival, which had great success when it was first launched last year.

The Busan International Film Festival discovered landmarks and tourist attractions representing Busan so that the audience can watch films within their local communities via screens set up in 16 districts throughout the city.

While the audience had to visit Haeundae and Nampo-dong to attend the festival in previous years, BIFF EVERYWHERE is an in-my-neighborhood film festival, where the audience can enjoy the festival at their own community.

Furthermore, the audience can join the festival with ease and share rich experiences with their neighbors, such as the screening of popular films from domestic and international film festivals, meetings with guests, and attending performances by local artists.

This year’s ‘Village Filmmaking Project’ project, which was piloted last year, will be greatly expanded this year. 8 short films produced by local residents and their documentaries of the production process will be presented.

Date: Oct 6 (Thurs) – Oct 13 (Thurs), 2022 *Schedule varies by region/district

Venue: 17 spots including Haeundae Event Plaza, Busan Citizens Park, Dadaepo Beach Park, Yongho Starlight Park, Chinatown, and Beomeosa Temple

A detailed schedule will be announced via the BIFF website

Community BIFF

Community BIFF, a spin-off festival of the Busan International Film Festival, celebrates its 5th year since its launch in 2018.

Community BIFF aims to be an open film festival where audiences, filmmakers, activists, academics, and local residents become agents of the festival.

With the audience being the core value of the Busan International Film Festival, Community BIFF 2022 has been presenting a diverse spectrum of programs every year that is based on Busan’s characteristics, openness, flexibility, and diversity.

Community BIFF, which seeks novel experiences such as ‘voluntary participation’, ‘watching experimental films’, conversations with the field, and solidarity, will reach the audience with various events, such as this year’s newly introduced Memories on Super 8: Once Upon a Time in Busan.