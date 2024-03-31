Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: April 1 – April 7

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

By Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Candlelight @ Nurimaru — Enjoy an afternoon concert with a great view. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday

Singer Gain 3 @ BEXCO Auditorium — The Top 10 National Tour makes its way to BEXCO for two shows. BEXCO Auditorium, Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

GIVE ‘N RACE @ BEXCO — The 11th edition of the marathon raises funds for a worthy cause. BEXCO, Sunday

School of Rock @ Dream Theatre — The popular music begins a two-week run in Busan. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through April 14

Gungdipangpang Cat Festa @ BEXCO — Everything for your cat’s needs in one place. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday

Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28

Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

