What’s On in Busan: April 10 – April 16

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan Living and Household Goods Exhibition @ BEXCO — Check out the latest accessories for your home. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

KNN Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — All the latest trends for weddings in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

SCF Subculture Festival @ BEXCO — See the latest in animation, graphics, game, cartoons, music, publishing, media design, and OTT. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Busan Dance Festival @ Car-free zone in Seomyeon — This week’s events feature a B-boy battle on Saturday and freestyle dancing on Sunday. Car-free zone in Seomyeon, Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.

Hommage to Paik Nam-june @ Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center — A retrospective look at one of the country’s most influential artists. Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center, Through April 29

Thomas Goisque Photo Exhibition @ France Art Space – Come and discover at France Art Space a selection of the most beautiful photographs by French photo reporter Thomas Goisque. France Art Space, Haeundae, April 8 through May 6

Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

My Young & Sad Days @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition introduces the experimental spirit and original works of up-and-coming Busan-based artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through August 6

Takashi Murakami ‘MurakamiZombie’ @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition is the largest retrospective in Korea, introducing about 160 pieces of work that have been worked on for 30 years, from early works that have never been shown to the public, to recent works such as paintings, large sculptures, installations, and videos. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through April 16

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link