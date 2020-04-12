Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: April 13 – April 19

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that most events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. Cultural facilities may also be closed.

haps_weekend_music

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

other_stuff_-_haps_weekend_0

Busan Art and Cultural Content – Enjoy some great art and culture online while the social distancing campaign continues around the city.

Busan Museum Online Tours – Busan Museum has begun a VR tour of its facilities and exhibitions online.

Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting some of its exhibitions online for people who want to check out the latest from the museum.

BSCC Online Concerts – The Busan Cultural Center is offering some music concerts through its YouTube channel on Thursday afternoons. Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Shiota Chiharu Exhibit @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ @ Space Lee Ufan – Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Space Lee Ufan, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Watch: Busan Adds More Art and Cultural Content Online

Haps Staff -
The online service will provide various cultural content including concerts, exhibitions, and movies through the city’s website, YouTube and other online platforms.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Updated: Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Haps Staff -
Here is an updated list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Join the Liquid Arts Open Stage Podcast This Saturday

Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage which was scheduled for this Saturday has shifted gears this month in efforts to continue artistic collaborations and comply with social distancing guidelines by doing a full day of recording for their new podcast on Saturday, April 11th.
Read more
Arts & Culture

BSCC YouTube Online Concert this Thursday

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center is once again hosting its weekly Thursday online concert.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Two Members of the “Phantom of the Opera” Cast in Seoul Test Positive For Coronavirus

Haps Staff -
Two members of the international cast of the "Phantom of the Opera" have tested positive for coronavirus, leaving authorities to monitor the over 8,000 people who attended the musical.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: April 6 – April 12

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

The Latest

High-End Hotels in Busan Offering Unique Packages to Entice Customers to Come Back

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Luxury hotels across the city are offering unique promotions in hopes of enticing customers to return.
Read more

Jinyangho Zoo in Jinhae Temporarily Closes

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Jinyangho Zoo in Jinju-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, has temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

Embassy of the Netherlands Delivers Tulips to Medical Staff

National News Haps Staff -
The Embassy of the Netherlands has sent 7,000 tulips to staff, including doctors and nurses, at the Seoul Medical Center as appreciation for working on the frontlines in the battle against coronavirus in the country.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Tuesday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month, and tomorrow night's "Beer Can Chicken" platters are sure to be a hit.
Read more

겨울이 제철인 벌교 꼬막 한상 – 기장 바다향

맛집 Yoona Kang -
바다향은 고요한 송정 바다와 함께 매일 아침 벌교에서 온 신선한 꼬막을 한껏 즐길 수 있는 곳이다. 11월에서 1월이 제철인 꼬막은 영양도 풍부하고 맛과 향도 일품이다.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: April 13 – April 19

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
7.3 ° C
8 °
7 °
70 %
2.1kmh
40 %
Sun
9 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
15 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Tuesday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month, and tomorrow night's "Beer Can Chicken" platters are sure to be a hit.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Lotte Hotel Offering a Chinese-Style Naengmyeon at Dorim

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Dorim, Lotte Hotel's 43rd floor signature Chinese restaurant in Seomyeon is offering a special Chinese-style naengmyeon for lunch.
Read more

Johnny Rockets April Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea