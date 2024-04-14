Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: April 15 – April 21

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

By Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra Special Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — The BPO’s 610th Regular Concert under conductor Kirill Karabits. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Kim Bum-soo @ Dream Theatre — Kim’s 25th-anniversary concert tour comes to Busan. Dream Theatre, Saturday, 6 p.m. 

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan International Boat Show @ BEXCO — The largest boat show in the country returns. BEXCO, Thursday through Sunday

Ken Loach Retrospective @ Busan Cinema Center — Nine of British film director and screenwriter Ken Loach’s films are being screened as part of the latest retrospective series. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through April 21

Magic Circus @ Spo1 Narae Children’s Theater — Two shows every Saturday and Sunday for the kids. Spo1 Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through April 28, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Excellent Small Business and Agricultural Specialty Gift Fair @ BEXCO — Farmers, fishermen, and small and medium-sized businesses show their products to a larger audience. BEXCO, April 19-23

Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28

Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Citizens Park Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Art Exhibition

What to Expect at This Year’s Busan Annual Market of Art

Saturday’s “Kakao Games: Game OST Festival” Postponed

What’s On in Busan: April 8 – April 14

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

The Latest

Busan to Expand Payment Services at Public Parking Lots

Coupang to Increase WoW Membership Price

Busan Destinations: Yuchae Flowers in Full Bloom at Daejeo Ecological Park

2024 42nd Busan Theater Festival

Celebrate 50 Years of Hello Kitty With a Special Afternoon Tea Set

경남에서만 할 수 있는 여행, 경남으로 떠나자

Busan
clear sky
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
77 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Sun
17 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 