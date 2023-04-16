What’s On in Busan: April 17 – April 23

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

2023 Oncheoncheon Music Concert @ Oncheoncheon Cafe Street — This concert was rescheduled from the original April 5 date. Oncheoncheon Cafe Street, Dongnae-gu, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Music Festival @ Busan Cultural Center — A two-day classical music festival featuring music from Korea and Germany. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Thursday and Friday

Bremer Philharmoniker – Philharmonic Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — The Bremer Philharmoniker Orchestra is Conducted by Marko Letonja and joined by violinist Lim Jiyoung and cellist Mun Taeguk. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

2023 Korea National Barista Championship @ BEXCO — Korea’s best baristas compete to head to the world championships. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday through next Tuesday

SCA Market @ BEXCO — This is the first specialty coffee event of SCA Korea Chapter held in Korea featuring specialty coffees. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday through next Tuesday. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday through next Tuesday

Busan International Boat Show 2023 @ BEXCO — All the latest trends for boating in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

K-Pet Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your pets and more. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

World Cinema XX @ Busan Cinema Center — The 20th edition features films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 18 – May 14

Gijang Anchovy Festival @ Daebyeon Port — The 27th edition of the festival features Gijang’s seafood delicacy. Daebyeon Port, Gijang, Friday through Sunday

Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2023 @ Busan Citizens Park — The Busan Agricultural Technology Center will hold the ’19th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo’ at Busan Citizens Park from April 20 to 23 to spread urban agriculture culture and promote Green Smart City Busan. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Thursday through Sunday

Yoga in the Park @ Busan Citizens Park — Enjoy two daily sessions of free yoga with English instruction. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11

Busan Dance Festival @ Car-free zone in Seomyeon — This week’s events feature a B-boy battle on Saturday and freestyle dancing on Sunday. Car-free zone in Seomyeon, Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.

Hommage to Paik Nam-june @ Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center — A retrospective look at one of the country’s most influential artists. Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center, Through April 29

Thomas Goisque Photo Exhibition @ France Art Space – Come and discover at France Art Space a selection of the most beautiful photographs by French photo reporter Thomas Goisque. France Art Space, Haeundae, April 8 through May 6

Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

My Young & Sad Days @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition introduces the experimental spirit and original works of up-and-coming Busan-based artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through August 6

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

