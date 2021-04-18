What’s On in Busan: April 19 – April 25

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The social distancing measures have been extended until May 2.

Events Happening

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Wednesday performances return throughout to the end of June. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Busan Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra Special Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — Two performances for spring featuring Haegeum and Gayageum. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Son Yeol eum Piano Recital @ Busan Cinema Center — Pianist Son Yeol Eum presents a solo concern featuring music from Beethoven & Schumann. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center and BNK Busan Bank Art Theater — The 38th edition of the festival will take place in person and online. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, and BNK Busan Bank Art Theater, Jung-gu Through April 28

Busan International Boat Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in boats and yachting this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

New Business Items & Franchise Busan Expo 2021 @ BEXCO — The 29th edition provides comprehensive start-up information for prospective entrepreneurs in Korea. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

K-Pet Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your pets and more this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

BWC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — A great expo for couples looking for wedding discounts. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

National Theatre Live @ Busan Cultural Center — National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally with this month featuring “War Horse”. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m.

World Cinema XVIII @ Busan Cinema Center — The World Cinema film series continues to show an impressive collection of old films at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through April 30

Yuchae Flower Festival — The 9th edition has moved online this year. Through April 30

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel