Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: April 20 – April 26

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that most events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. Cultural facilities may also be closed.

haps_weekend_music

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

other_stuff_-_haps_weekend_0

Busan Art and Cultural Content – Enjoy some great art and culture online while the social distancing campaign continues around the city.

Busan Museum Online Tours – Busan Museum has begun a VR tour of its facilities and exhibitions online.

Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting some of its exhibitions online for people who want to check out the latest from the museum.

BSCC Online Concerts – The Busan Cultural Center is offering some music concerts through its YouTube channel on Thursday afternoons. Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Exports of Hallyu-Related Products Overseas Up 22% in 2019

Haps Staff -
As Korean cultural products continue to remain hot items overseas due to the continued success of hallyu, exports rose 22.4% in 2019 to over $12.3 billion in 2019.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Seoul Jazz Festival Postpones May Event

Haps Staff -
The 2020 Seoul Jazz Festival has postponed its event which was scheduled for May 23rd and 24th.
Read more
Arts & Culture

2020 Busan Global Gathering Postponed Until September

Haps Staff -
The 2020 Busan Global Gathering has been postponed until September 20.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Dongbaekjeon Can Now Be Issued at Busan Bank

Haps Staff -
Customers using Busan's local currency "Dongbaekjeon" card will be able to use Busan Bank from the 13th of April.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: April 13 – April 19

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Watch: Busan Adds More Art and Cultural Content Online

Haps Staff -
The online service will provide various cultural content including concerts, exhibitions, and movies through the city’s website, YouTube and other online platforms.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: Visit Seoul’s Famous Tourist Spots From Movies and Dramas

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Foundation teamed up to introduce the scenery and meaning of some of Seoul's famous shooting spots in dramas and movies.
Read more

Apple Garusogil in Gangnam Reopens

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Apple's flagship store in Garusogil, Gangnam in Seoul has reopened over the weekend.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: April 20 – April 26

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

LCT Waterpark Opening May Be Delayed

Busan News Haps Staff -
One of the city's biggest projects may face delays as the opening of the LCT Waterpark scheduled for June is still unclear.
Read more

부산 BOF, 최고의 한류 K-pop 페스티벌 입증

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 한국관광공사가 공모하는 ‘2020년 K-pop콘서트 지원 사업’에서 최고등급인 A등급으로 선정, 2억 원의 지원금을 받게 되었다고 밝혔다. 
Read more

Where to Enjoy Taco Tuesday in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan also has a couple of options for those looking to get their Taco Tuesday fix.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
15.4 ° C
16 °
14 °
63 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Mon
18 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
16 °

Dine & Drink

Where to Enjoy Taco Tuesday in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan also has a couple of options for those looking to get their Taco Tuesday fix.
Read more

Enjoy Baked Daetong-bap, A Specialty Dish in Hadong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Seongnam, a local restaurant in Cheonghak-gol, developed the dish by grilling the stalks, instead of the traditional way where they boil them to make the unique dish a local specialty.
Read more

KFC Introduces its Dunkin’ Donuts and Fried Chicken Sandwich

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
KFC and Dunkin' Donuts have teamed up for a unique menu item that has garnered plenty of attention of foodies around the world.
Read more

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea