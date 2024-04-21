What’s On in Busan: April 22 – April 28

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Kim Hyo-geun K-Art Pop Song Night’s Most Beautiful Song @ Busan Cultural Center — A fun night of K-pop classics on traditional instruments. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Music Festival @ Busan Cultural Center — Two days of concerts to enjoy. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Jeong Ja-young @ Busan Citizens Hall –– Jeong Ja-young performs a gayageum concert under the theme “Journey”. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Asia Sailing Festival @ Suyeong Bay — The festival begins with the 19th Busan Supercup International Yacht Race. BEXCO, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 41st edition of BISFF presents 60 short films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 25-30

Community Culture Fair @ Busan Foreign School — Check out this family-friendly international event that’s free and open to the public! Booths with food and activities from around the world, games, performances, prizes, and more. Busan Foreign School, Saturday, April 27, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Design City Busan International Conference @ P.ark — The city of Busan hosts a conference about the design strategy for the Global Hub City Busan initiative. P.Ark, Yeongdo, Friday

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 12th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, Through May 12

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, April 26 – July 7

Magic Circus @ Spo1 Narae Children’s Theater — Two shows every Saturday and Sunday for the kids. Spo1 Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through April 28, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

International Nuclear Energy Expo 2024 @ BEXCO — INEX 2024 brings nuclear experts from around the world. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday

Busan Home Living & Household Products Exhibition @ BEXCO — Everything for your home under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Start-Up Festival @ BEXCO — The 31st edition of the festival for entrepreneurs. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

K-Pet Fair @ BEXCO — Treats, snacks, and accessories for your pets on sale. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Korea Best Festival Show 2024 @ BEXCO — A variety of experiences and events, including local festivals, traditional culture experiences, and DIY crafting experiences. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Octonauts @ Busan Citizens Hall –– Five performances for kids with a theme around space. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Theater Festival @ Citywide — The 41st edition features performances around the city. Through April 28

The Magic of Mask Dance, The Beauty of Tightrope Walking @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform Citizen’s Madang — Enjoy a Samulnori, Bongsan Talchum (Important Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 17), and a tightrope walking performance. Dong-gu Cultural Platform Citizen’s Madang, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Gijang Seaweed and Kelp Festival @ Idong Port area, Ilgwang-eup — Returning for the first time in five years, the festival runs for three days full of activities. Idong Port area, Ilgwang-eup, Gijang-gun, Friday through Sunday

Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28

Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday