What’s On in Busan: April 24 – April 30

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

11 O’clock Concert in April @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center’s 11 O’clock concert in April is performed with soundtracks from The Center of Korean Cinema, Film Music by Composer Lee Myeong-ro.. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, 11 a.m.

World Competition Winner Series Ⅲ @ Busan Cultural Center — The third edition of the series features a classical guitar recital. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Ronn Branton @ Busan Cinema Center — Ronn Branton’s jazz quartet returns to Busan. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

2023 Korea National Barista Championship @ BEXCO — Korea’s best baristas compete to head to the world championships. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Tuesday

SCA Market @ BEXCO — This is the first specialty coffee event of SCA Korea Chapter held in Korea featuring specialty coffees. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday through next Tuesday. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Tuesday

Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 40th edition features short films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 25 – May 1

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 8th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, April 18 – May 14

Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race 2023 @ Haeundae, Suyeong Bay— Four days of racing on the local waters take place this weekend. Haeundae, Suyeong Bay, Thursday through Sunday

World Cinema XX @ Busan Cinema Center — The 20th edition features films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 14

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11

Busan Dance Festival @ Norimaru Youth Center — This week’s event features the final of the festival. Norimaru Youth Center, Busanjin-gu Saturday, 5 p.m.

Hommage to Paik Nam-june @ Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center — A retrospective look at one of the country’s most influential artists. Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center, Through April 29

Thomas Goisque Photo Exhibition @ France Art Space – Come and discover at France Art Space a selection of the most beautiful photographs by French photo reporter Thomas Goisque. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through May 6

Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

My Young & Sad Days @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition introduces the experimental spirit and original works of up-and-coming Busan-based artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through August 6

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

