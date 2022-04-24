What’s On in Busan: April 25 – May 1

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Wednesday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Wednesday performances of Korean traditional music are back until May 25. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — One of Asia’s largest short film festivals returns. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 27 – May 2

Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race 2022 @ Suyeong Bay — The Super Cup International Yacht Race finishes up around the waters of Suyeong Bay. Suyeong Bay, Haeundae-gu, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2022 @ Busan Citizen’s Park — The 18th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2022 will be held both online and in-person. Busan CItizen’s Park, Thursday through Sunday

2022 ASEAN Performance Series for Children @ ASEAN Culture House — A performance of Angalo the Giant will take place this weekend. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae-gu, Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.

National Theatre Live @ Busan Cultural Center — A screening of “A View from the Bridge” takes place as part of the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 4 p.m.

International Nuclear Expo 2022 @ BEXCO — INEX 2022 (International Nuclear Expo 2022) is Korea’s first, largest and longest exhibition specializing in nuclear energy. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday

The Lion King International Tour @ Dream Theatre — The international tour of The Lion King returns to Busan for a five-week run. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, April 1 – May 6

Mangmigolmok Art & Book Festival @ Various Locations –– The Mangmigolmok Art & Book Festival takes place around local venues around the district. Through May 7

On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition will showcase works by a large number of cultural artists from Busan, presenting the phenomenon of leisure and its trends in various ways. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through October 18

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5, 2023

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Song Sang Hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 8th. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Through May 8

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ocean Healing Program — The City of Busan is running an ocean healing program (Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga) at seven beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park and Yeongdo Amir Park in Busan from March 19 to June 26, 2022. Saturday and Sunday

Busan Architectural Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Korean-speaking Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday until June 26. Saturday and Sunday, Through June 26

An Exhibition with Little Information @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Gallery 1 is hosting an exhibit where no names are listed, just a place to enjoy the art for what it is. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Dylan Barnes Photo Exhibit @ Newport Cafe — Local photographer Dylan Barnes is holding a photo exhibit featuring shots from his hometown of Florida. Newport Cafe, Gwangalli, Through May 8

Highlighting Korean Contemporary Artist IV: Lee Hyungkoo @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Lee Hyungkoo is highlighted at the 4th edition of the special exhibition series on Korean artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 7

The Joseon Tiger Who Crossed the Sea @ Busan Museum — The unpublished paintings of the Chosun Tiger will be exhibited. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 12

Happy Lunar New Year 2022 – Korean Traditional Dance @ Busan Cultural Center — The Busan Metropolitan Dance Company hosts a traditional Korean dance performance. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15

Pulitzer Prize Photographs @ Busan Cultural Center — The best photos of the year are on display until May. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Porsche Now Busan @ P.ARK — Check out the latest in Porsche’s line-up while intermingling with local artists’ works. P.ARK, Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu, Through April

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link