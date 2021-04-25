What’s On in Busan: April 26 – May 2

Arts & Culture

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The social distancing measures have been extended until May 2.

Events Happening

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Wednesday performances return throughout to the end of June. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

La Traviata – Metropolitan Opera @ Busan Cultural Center — Check out the Metropolitan Opera perform as part of the BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center and BNK Busan Bank Art Theater — The 38th edition of the festival will take place in person and online. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, and BNK Busan Bank Art Theater, Jung-gu Through April 28

Drone Show Korea @ BEXCO — The annual drone show returns for another year. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

2021 Dream Baby Fair @ BEXCO — All things babies this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Korea National Food Direct Dealing Expo 2021 @ BEXCO — The national food expo returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Asia Sailing Festival @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Sailboats take over the waters around Haeundae for three days this weekend. Suyeong Yacht Center, Haeundae, Friday through Sunday

Cultural Heritage Performance – Jwasuyeong Eobang Nori @ Jeonggwan Museum — Check out a cultural performance for Buddha’s birthday. Jeonggwan Museum, Friday, 3 p.m.

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

