What's On in Busan: April 29 – May 5

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

By Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

France Mets Brass Ensemble @ Busan Cinema Center — The France Mets Brass Ensemble will perform a variety of songs from classic to pop music. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Candlelight Concert @ Nurimaru — Another classical concert as part of the Candlelight series. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday

Children’s Day Event @ Busan Cultural Center — The Seoul Festa Philharmonic Orchestra performs a “Children’s Day movie music with superheroes FESTA”. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Sunday 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Asia Sailing Festival @ Suyeong Bay — The festival continues with the 25th Korea-Japan Arirang Yacht Race. Suyeong Bay to Fukuoka, Thursday through Monday

Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 41st edition of BISFF presents 60 short films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Tuesday

Spring Flower Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Various artworks will be exhibited including spring flower sculptures, floral artworks, and flower arrangements presented by a total of 45 organizations. Busan Citizens Park, May 3-6

Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival @ Nampodong — The festival returns after a five-year hiatus. Around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa, Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal, F1963, and Busan Eurasia Platform, Friday through Sunday

World of Coffee Busan & World Barista Championship Busan 2024 @ BEXCO — The biggest event for coffee comes to Busan this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday

Star Wars Day @ Haeundae Beach — Walt Disney Company Korea’s ‘Star Wars Day’ will take place at Busan’s Haeundae Beach on May 4-5. Haeundae Beach, Saturday and Sunday

Jump @ KBS Busan Hall — Four performances of the comic martial arts play are scheduled. KBS Busan Hall, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 12th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, Through May 12

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Busan Baby Dream Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your baby under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday

