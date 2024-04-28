What’s On in Busan: April 29 – May 5

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

France Mets Brass Ensemble @ Busan Cinema Center — The France Mets Brass Ensemble will perform a variety of songs from classic to pop music. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Candlelight Concert @ Nurimaru — Another classical concert as part of the Candlelight series. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday

Children’s Day Event @ Busan Cultural Center — The Seoul Festa Philharmonic Orchestra performs a “Children’s Day movie music with superheroes FESTA”. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Sunday 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Asia Sailing Festival @ Suyeong Bay — The festival continues with the 25th Korea-Japan Arirang Yacht Race. Suyeong Bay to Fukuoka, Thursday through Monday

Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 41st edition of BISFF presents 60 short films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Tuesday

Spring Flower Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Various artworks will be exhibited including spring flower sculptures, floral artworks, and flower arrangements presented by a total of 45 organizations. Busan Citizens Park, May 3-6

Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival @ Nampodong — The festival returns after a five-year hiatus. Around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa, Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal, F1963, and Busan Eurasia Platform, Friday through Sunday

World of Coffee Busan & World Barista Championship Busan 2024 @ BEXCO — The biggest event for coffee comes to Busan this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday

Star Wars Day @ Haeundae Beach — Walt Disney Company Korea’s ‘Star Wars Day’ will take place at Busan’s Haeundae Beach on May 4-5. Haeundae Beach, Saturday and Sunday

Jump @ KBS Busan Hall — Four performances of the comic martial arts play are scheduled. KBS Busan Hall, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 12th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, Through May 12

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Busan Baby Dream Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your baby under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday