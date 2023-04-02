What’s On in Busan: April 3 – April 9

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

2023 Oncheoncheon Music [email protected] Oncheoncheon Cafe Street — Enjoy an evening of music to help promote the World Expo bid. Oncheoncheon Cafe Street, Dongnae-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Arirang @ Eulseukdo Culture Center — A music concert to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Eulseukdo Culture Center, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Concerto Málaga @ Busan Cultural Center — A Spanish string orchestra is in town for a weekday concert. Busan Cultural Center, Thursday

BOA @ BEXCO Auditorium –– BOA’s 20th-anniversary tour continues its national tour. BEXCO Auditorium, Saturday

Wednesday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly weekday performances of Korean traditional music return for March. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

BIE Inspection Week Events — 67 events around the city are taking place as the BIE evaluates Busan’s bid for the 2030 World Expo. April 4-7

2030 BUSAN WORLD EXPO NIGHT OF LIGHT @ Gwangalli Beach — The big fireworks display is set for Thursday night at the beach. Gwangalli Beach, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Yudeung (Lantern) Exhibit: Royal Parade @ Oncheoncheon Citizen Park — Check out a lovely lantern display from Sebyeonggyo Bridge to Suyeongyo Bridge. Oncheoncheon Citizen Park, Through April 9

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Busan Dance Festival @ Car-free zone in Seomyeon — This week’s events feature a B-boy battle on Saturday and freestyle dancing on Sunday. Car-free zone in Seomyeon, Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.

Hommage to Paik Nam-june @ Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center — A retrospective look at one of the country’s most influential artists. Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center, Through April 29

Thomas Goisque Photo Exhibition @ France Art Space – Come and discover at France Art Space a selection of the most beautiful photographs by French photo reporter Thomas Goisque. France Art Space, Haeundae, April 8 through May 6

Busan Dragon Valley Dance Festa 2023 @ Yongdusan Park — A variety of dance performances will take place. Yongdusan Park, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

K-Culture Night @ Busan Cinema Center — A variety of performances are scheduled to introduce Korean culture to the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Giselle by Universal Ballet @ Busan Citizens Hall — Universal Ballet presents its performance of the classic two-act romantic ballet. Busan Citizens Hall, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

My Young & Sad Days @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition introduces the experimental spirit and original works of up-and-coming Busan-based artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through August 6

Takashi Murakami ‘MurakamiZombie’ @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition is the largest retrospective in Korea, introducing about 160 pieces of work that have been worked on for 30 years, from early works that have never been shown to the public, to recent works such as paintings, large sculptures, installations, and videos. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through April 16

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

