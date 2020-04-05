Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: April 6 – April 12

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that most events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. Some cultural facilities may also be closed.

haps_weekend_music

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

other_stuff_-_haps_weekend_0

Busan Museum Online Tours – Busan Museum has begun a VR tour of its facilities and exhibitions online.

Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting some of its exhibitions online for people who want to check out the latest from the museum.

BSCC Online Concerts – The Busan Cultural Center is offering some music concerts through its YouTube channel on Thursday afternoons. Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Shiota Chiharu Exhibit @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ @ Space Lee Ufan – Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Space Lee Ufan, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Busan Museum Opens an Online Museum With a Virtual Reality Tour and Videos

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum has opened a 'Museum to Enjoy Online' that tours tye museum using video and virtual reality technology.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Very Scaled Back Art Busan Moves to November

Haps Staff -
Art Busan, which was scheduled to take place May 14-17 at BEXCO has announced its plans for a much scaled-down version in November.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Korea’s KyeongJun Yang Wins World Photography Organisation’s Zeiss Photography Award

Jeff Liebsch -
The World Photography Organisation has chosen South Korea's KyeongJun Yang as the winner of the fifth annual ZEISS Photography Award.
Read more
Arts & Culture

BSCC YouTube Online Concert this Thursday

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center is once again hosting its weekly Thursday online concert.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Social Distancing Rules to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Busan City News -
The central government and Busan Metropolitan City are strongly urging people to practice social distancing from March 22 to April 5, 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Traditional Markets Starting to Reopen in Busan

Haps Staff -
Traditional markets around the city which had been temporarily shut down are starting to re-open to the public.
Read more

The Latest

Watch the Trailer to “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula”

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The highly anticipated sequel "Train to Busan 2" has given us the first glimpse of what to expect from director Yeon Sang-ho.
Read more

Etihad Relaunches Some Flights to Seoul

Travel Haps Staff -
Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad has relaunched select flights to Incheon International Airport in Seoul.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: April 6 – April 12

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

부산시립박물관, ‘온라인으로 즐기는 박물관’ 개장

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시립박물관이 동영상과 가상현실(Virtual Reality, VR) 기술을 활용해 박물관을 둘러보는 ‘온라인으로 즐기는 박물관’을 개장한다.
Read more

Local Election Campaigning in Full Swing

Busan News BeFM News -
South Korea kicked off six days of overseas elections for the April parliamentary polls last Wednesday with only about half the eligible voters being allowed to cast ballots due to the new coronavirus.
Read more

Busan City Trivia Returns This Sunday

Events Haps Staff -
Test your brain against the best in the city at Busan City Trivia Night this Sunday evening at 7 p.m.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2.7 ° C
3 °
2 °
69 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °

Dine & Drink

Culinary Highlights For April at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

Dine & Drink hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more

Busan Bites: Chang Thai Noodles in Centum City

Busan Bites Taehyeong Kim -
Chang Thai Noodles, located on the first floor of the Centum Hotel across from BEXCO in Haeundae-gu, serves up a small sample of Thai treats in its intimate diner.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea