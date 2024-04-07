What’s On in Busan: April 8 – April 14

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Choi Jong Wan @ Busan Cultural Center — The violinist’s Invitational Recital takes place Friday evening. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Kenny G @ BEXCO Auditorium — The award-winning musician comes to Busan for two shows. BEXCO Auditorium, Thursday, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Hisaishi Joe @ BEXCO Auditorium — Enjoy some of the Japanese conductor’s greatest hits. BEXCO Auditorium, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Election Day — The 22nd general election takes place this Wednesday.

BAMA @ BEXCO — The 13th edition of the Busan Annual Market of Art returns. BEXCO, Thursday through Sunday

School of Rock @ Dream Theatre — The popular music begins a two-week run in Busan. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through April 14

Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2024 @ Daejeo Ecological Park –– The Busan Agricultural Technology Center will hold the 20th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo at Daejeo Ecological Park to spread urban agriculture culture and promote Green Smart City Busan. Daejeo Ecological Park, Friday through Sunday

2024 Busan Open Challenger Tour Tennis @ Spo1 Park Tennis Court — With renowned players from around the globe, including 30 domestic and 104 overseas participants, spectators can witness thrilling matches throughout the week. Spo1 Park Tennis Court, Through Sunday

KNN Wedding Expo @ BEXCO — Everything for your wedding’s needs in one place. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday

Busan Science Festival @ BEXCO — The 23rd edition of the science festival has two days of fun activities. BEXCO, Saturday and Sunday

Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28

Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday