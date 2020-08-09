Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: August 10 – August 16

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

haps_weekend_music

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until June 20. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

other_stuff_-_haps_weekend_0

Busan: Point of View @ F1963 – 18 artists showcase their work under three themes at F1963’s Seokcheon Hall. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through September 13

Busan Annual Market of Art 2020 @ BEXCO – The largest art market in the city returns this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Moonlight Cinema @ Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house and Hocheon Cultural Platform – The movies to be screened include outstanding short films under various themes, including those from the Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) as well as independent films produced in Busan. Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house, Seo-gu and Hocheon Cultural Platform, Busanjin-gu, Through August 16

Matinee Concert: Ballet With Cinema @ Busan Cinema Center – Art Director and ballerina Kim Joo-won is joined by actor, ballerina Wang Ji-won for a Tuesday morning performance. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 11 a.m.

Busan Night Walk 42k @ Rugby Field at Samnak Ecological Park – A non-competitive walking event takes place this weekend. Samnak Ecological Park, Saturday 4 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.

Free Movie Wednesday @ Busan Cinema Center – The ‘2020 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings’ at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from July to August beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, 8 p.m., Through August 26

Busan, The Beginning of History @ Busan Museum – A new exhibition hits the Busan museum until October 25. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 25

Dureraum Summer Special @ Busan Cinema Center16 classic films will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 26. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 26

Busan YOLO Life Fair @ BEXCO – Trends in YOLO lifestyle are exhibited this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

OZ – Over the Rainbow @ BEXCO – A large scale exhibition based on the popular fairy tale, The Wizard of OZ. BEXCO, Centum City, Through August 30

1969 Bokcheon-dong, Accidental First Shovel @ Bokcheon Museum – Discover a special exhibition to celebrate the returning of the first tomb discovered in Bokcheon-dong in 1969 to its original location. Bokcheon Museum, Through August 30

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through October 4

Endangered Animals Graphic Archives @ Busan National Science Museum – An exhibition for kids on endangered animals. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 30

1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning @ Busan Museum of Art – It is the second series of exhibitions for establishing an art history in Busan, focusing on the Busan art world of the 1960s and 1970s. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 8

Light of ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House – Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 30

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Haeundae Square Water Fountain Show @ Gunam-ro – Check out the schedule for the daily water fountain show on Gunam-ro. Haeundae, Gunam-ro, Daily

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

ONLINE CONTENT

Busan Art and Cultural Content – Enjoy some great art and culture online while the social distancing campaign continues around the city.

Busan Museum Online Tours – Busan Museum has begun a VR tour of its facilities and exhibitions online.

Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting some of its exhibitions online for people who want to check out the latest from the museum.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

August Cultural Experience Center Program Schedule at Busan Museum

Busan City News -
The schedule of programs for the cultural experience center at Busan Museum in August is as follows:
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Liquid Arts Returns this Saturday at Ovantgarde

Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage will return on Saturday, August 8th at 8 pm at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Ten Minute One Act Play Festival Taking Place This Sunday at HQ

Haps Staff -
Busan English Theatre Association and HQ Gwangan present BETA's first Ten Minute One Act Festival.
Read more
Arts & Culture

“Busan, the Beginning of History” Exhibit Begins Today

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is hosting its latest exhibition, "Busan the Beginning of History" from today through October 25.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: August 3 – August 9

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

The Latest

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Centum City

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Looking for an area to live in Busan? Our new series looks at locals in Busan giving the inside scoop on what goes on in their neighborhood.
Read more

Heavy Rains Expected Again in Busan, Gyeongnam as Typhoon Jangmi Expected to Hit Busan Today

Busan News Haps Staff -
Typhoon Jangmi is expected to affect the Korean peninsula today, with heavy rains once again expected to hit the Busan and Gyeongnam region.
Read more

2020 Matinee Concert in August “Ballet in Love”

Events Haps Staff -
Ballerina Kim Joo-won and Wang Ji-won perform a matinee concert at the Busan Cinema Center this Tuesday afternoon.
Read more

부산시, 해수욕장 집합제한명령 8월 31일까지 기간연장

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 해수욕장 집합제한명령 기간을 연장하는 등 극성수기 휴가철을 맞아 해수욕장 방역대책을 더욱 강화한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Typhoon/Heavy Rain: Emergency Response Guidelines in Korea

News Busan City News -
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has provided emergency response guidelines to protect people from typhoons and heavy rain.
Read more

KBO, K-League 1 to Increase Fans in Stadiums Up to 30% This Week

Sports News Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to up capacity of fans at sports games to 30% from this week.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
88 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Mon
27 °
Tue
29 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °

Dine & Drink

Hotel Nongshim Hosting “Awesome Autumn and Wine Party” This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is hosting an "Awesome Autumn and Wine Party" this Friday at its first floor Italian restaurant Ristorante.
Read more

Johnny Rockets August Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Seven Restaurants Warned For Not Having Staff Wear Masks in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Seven restaurants were warned for not having its workers wear masks in a recent inspection by the city.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For August at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea