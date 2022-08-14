What’s On in Busan: August 15 – August 21

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Drenched Show @ Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium — Around 30,000 are expected for Psy’s infamous “Drenched Show” concert this Saturday. Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, Sajik-dong, Saturday, 6:42 p.m.

Novus Quartet Only Beethoven @ Busan Cultural Center — The popular quartet return for a night of Beethoven. Busan Cultural Center, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan International Wellness Conference — Under the theme “A Midnight Summers Wellness”, the event features keynote speeches, wellness seminars, wellness classes, a talk concert, and a wellness tour. August 19 and 20

Blue Planet Future Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — ‘The Blue Planet Future Festival in Busan’, the world’s first environmental film festival that deals with the current climate crisis head-on, will take place from August 11th through the 15th at the Busan Cinema Center and Busan Citizens Park. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 11-15 Green Life Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Check out the Green Life Show taking place at Dureraum Square of the Busan Cinema Center throughout the Blue Planet Future Festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 11-15 Busan Craft Beer Festival @ BEXCO Outdoor Plaza — The Busan Craft Beer Festival returns this week with 10 breweries taking part. BEXCO Outdoor Plaza, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday Liberation Day Event @ Busan City Hall, Democracy Park — A small, private event will be held by city officials in honor of the 77th Liberation Day. Busan City Hall, Monday, 10 a.m. JUNCTION ASIA 2022 @ BEXCO — Asia’s version of the hackathon takes place this week at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday Nolita Fesitval @ Asian Community School — A three-day interactive festival featuring film, food, and art, but most importantly, fun. Asia Community School, Haeundae, Friday through Sunday Busan International Comedy Festival — The 10th edition of the comedy festival takes place at various locations around the city with the opening ceremony taking place this Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Outdoor Theatre of the Busan Cinema Center. Mangmi Transmedia Art Village Festival 2022 @ B-Con Ground — The art festival includes a media show and exhibitions. B-Con Ground, Suyeong-gu, Through Tuesday Dureraum Summer Special 2022: The African Odyssey @ Busan Cinema Center — 21 great films from Africa are screened until August 18. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 18 Art Fair @ Gallery Mac — An art fair in Busan that supports the trade of artworks at a reasonable price of about 100,000 won to help popularize the art collection has begun. Gallery Mac, Dalmaji Hill, Through August 21 Heavy Objects: Wooden Furniture of Joseon @ Busan Museum of Art — About 50 pieces of wooden furniture from the city museum’s collection, such as Jang, Nong, Bandchi, and Soban are exhibited in the Special Exhibition Room of the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, July 29 through September 12 Henri Matisse: Life and Joy @ Busan Cultural Center — Over 200 original works including drawings, prints and art books will be shown as part of this exhibition, which is eager to illuminate the life and artistic world of Henri Matisse. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, July 9 – October 30 2022 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2022 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from June to September beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, 8 p.m. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m. Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Designer Lee Woong-ryeol and artist Kwak Eve present their exhibition at the outdoor park. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through October 23

2nd New Relic Introduction Exhibition @ Busan Museum — “Father’s Dream in the Notebook: Lee Sangmin Donation Exhibition” showcases a son’s cherished collectibles and notebooks over the past 50 years. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through October 16

2022 Citizen Sharing Market @ Song Sang-hyeon Square — Ordinary citizens, social enterprises, non-profit organizations, and children’s marketplaces where children directly participate in sales where recyclable household items such as clothes, bags, and books are sold, and an event to exchange waste batteries and paper packs is held to promote the habit of separate disposal in daily life. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Outdoor Project @ Busan Station-Eurasia Platform Media Wall — This exhibition, presented at the Busan Eurasia Platform outdoor media wall, is an exhibition of contemporary artists, and was prepared in cooperation with the Busan Facilities Corporation, a media wall operating organization, to broaden the spectrum of exhibitions and present the possibility of meeting artworks anywhere, including local public platforms. Busan Station, Through December 31

Everything Makes Each Other @ Busan Museum of Art — Through the collection of the Busan Museum of Art, you can see the history of Busan from the Japanese colonial period to the present. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

Expo Treasure Hunt — The Busan Metropolitan Government is holding a treasure hunt throughout the city to support the 2030 Busan World Expo bid and to introduce the city’s tourist attraction. Through August 31

Snoopy, Beyond the Space @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — An exhibition celebrating the anniversary of Peanut’s favorite dog. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Busanjin-gu, Through September 11

Secret Ruler of the Sea, Seaweed @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the value and importance of marine algae, which are photosynthetic organisms in the sea. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Dongnae-gu, Through October 30

I Go to the Museum of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition was designed with the theme of ‘free time’ while noting that contemporary art museums are transforming into social spaces where various experiences are shared and is a programmatic exhibition that provides an ‘alternative leisure’ unique to the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition will showcase works by many cultural artists from Busan, presenting the phenomenon of leisure and its trends in various ways. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through October 18

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition attempts to overcome inequality in leisure activities and show an alternative algorithm that art museums can propose. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

