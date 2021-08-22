What’s On in Busan: August 23 – August 29

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 4 from midnight so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Revamped Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 4 until September 5th.

Events Happening

2021 Matinee Concert in August @ Busan Cinema Center — This month’s event features Pianist Cho Yoon-seung’s Jazz Cinema”. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Disney in Concert @ Busan Citizen’s Hall — “Disney in Concert”, presented by the Disney Concert Singers and the Ditto Orchestra will perform on August 28th at Busan Citizens’ Hall. Busan Citizen’s Hall, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 8 p.m.

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Check out some great speakers at this year’s AD Stars. Wednesday through Friday

2021 Night Race in Busan Ontact — Walk or run, you can enjoy this year’s event safely on your own course. Friday through Sunday

Busan International Photo Festival 2021 — This year’s theme is “ANTHROPOCENE Ⅱ_ See Our Planet”. F1963 Seokcheon Hall, Through September 26

Map of the Emotion @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center presents its over 20 classic films. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 2

Busan International Comedy Festival 2021 Online — The comedy festival switches online for 10 days via TikTok and Twitch. Through August 29

Life Trend Fair @ BEXCO — Meet the 2021 life trends in reading, furniture, and lifestyle. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Free One Hour Kayaking @ Suyeong River — Suyeong-gu has brought back their free kayaking experience for the month of August, letting you hit the waters of the Suyeong River. Suyeong River, Through August 31

Free Outdoor Movie Screenings @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2021 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from June to September beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, Through September 15

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 17

Magnum in Paris @ Busan Cultural Center — This exhibition shows the metamorphoses of the city through the work of collected Magnum photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 10

Beetles, the most dominant @ Busan National Science Museum — An exhibition that will give you an opportunity to learn more about the reasons for the success and diversity of beetles. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through September 26

“Hello Robot” Exhibition @ Busan National Science Museum — Visitors can experience advanced robots and artificial intelligence technology and learn about life in the future. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 29

On a Spring Day, The Buddha Appears @ Busan Museum — The exhibition features Buddhist cultural heritages, including a statue and painting of Buddha, among the collection of the Busan Museum to celebrate Buddha’s birthday. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through August 29

Imagine the Abyss @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a Media Art Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum 2021. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through October 10

The Nature of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — Three themes provide the backdrop of nature being shown through art. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 12

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Ladies Night @ Basement — Drink specials for the ladies every Thursday evening. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Online Performances to Watch

