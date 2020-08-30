What’s On in Busan: August 31 – September 6

As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.

A decision has yet to be made about museums and cultural places opening on Monday.

Scheduled events canceled or postponed this week:

Wednesday National Gugak Center Concert: September 2 — Undetermined

Entech 2020: September 2-4 @ BEXCO — Postponed

Busan Early Childhood Education Supplies Exhibition: September 3-6 @ BEXCO — Postponed

2020 Busan Maru International Music Festival: Postponed to September 11

Cello Solo by Yang Ukjin: September 3 @ Busan Cultural Center — Undetermined

Events Happening

Busan International Short Film Festival — The festival is moving online from August 27 – 31 though details have yet to be released.

Busan Bienalle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Old Town, Yeongdo Harbor — Busan Bienalle is expected to open this weekend pending the opening of museums.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Here is a list of cultural places with exhibitions that are temporarily closed around Busan:

Busan Museum, Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum, and Busan Citizens Park Museum — Closed until August 31

Busan Museum of Art — Closed until August 31

Busan Marine Natural History Museum — Closed until August 31

Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Closed until August 31

Busan Cinema Center — Closed until August 31

Busan National Science Museum — Closed until further notice

Korea National Maritime Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan National Gugak Center — Closed until further notice