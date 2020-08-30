Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: August 31 – September 6

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.

A decision has yet to be made about museums and cultural places opening on Monday.

Scheduled events canceled or postponed this week:

Wednesday National Gugak Center Concert: September 2 — Undetermined

Entech 2020: September 2-4 @ BEXCO — Postponed

Busan Early Childhood Education Supplies Exhibition: September 3-6 @ BEXCO — Postponed

2020 Busan Maru International Music Festival: Postponed to September 11

Cello Solo by Yang Ukjin: September 3 @ Busan Cultural Center — Undetermined

Events Happening

Busan International Short Film Festival — The festival is moving online from August 27 – 31 though details have yet to be released.

Busan Bienalle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Old Town, Yeongdo Harbor — Busan Bienalle is expected to open this weekend pending the opening of museums.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Here is a list of cultural places with exhibitions that are temporarily closed around Busan:

Busan Museum, Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum, and Busan Citizens Park Museum — Closed until August 31

Busan Museum of Art — Closed until August 31

Busan Marine Natural History Museum — Closed until August 31

Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Closed until August 31

Busan Cinema Center — Closed until August 31

Busan National Science Museum — Closed until further notice

Korea National Maritime Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan National Gugak Center — Closed until further notice

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

