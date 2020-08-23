Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: August 24 – August 30

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.

Scheduled events canceled or postponed this week:

Korea International Marine and Leisure Week: Through August 30 — Postponed

2020 Korea Quarantine Products Exhibition: August 26-28 @ BEXCO — Canceled

Busan Smart Device and Small Products Fair: August [email protected] BEXCO — Canceled

2020 Busan Maru International Music Festival: August 28 opening concert postponed to September 11

SWING by the Korean National Dance Company: August 28 @ Busan Cultural Center — Canceled

Events Happening

Busan International Short Film Festival — The festival is moving online from August 27 – 31 though details have yet to be released.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Here is a list of cultural places with exhibitions that are temporarily closed around Busan:

Busan Museum, Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum, and Busan Citizens Park Museum — Closed until August 31

Busan Museum of Art — Closed until August 31

Busan Marine Natural History Museum — Closed until August 31

Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Closed until August 31

Busan Cinema Center — Closed until August 31

Busan National Science Museum — Closed until further notice

Korea National Maritime Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan National Gugak Center — Closed until further notice

