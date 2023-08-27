What’s On in Busan: August 28 – September 3

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Busan MARU International Music Festival 2023 @ Busan Cultural Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center and more — ‘Maru’ means mountain summit or roof in Korean, so the name of the festival implies that its goal is to become the top symphony festival in the nation, attracting the world’s most talented musicians. August 31 – September 22

2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan International Comedy Festival @ Busan Cinema Center and Around Busan — The 11th edition of the comedy festival runs through September 3 around the city. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, August 25 – September 3

2023 BUSAN Wheelchair Fencing U23 World Championships / World Cup @ Commodore Hotel — The U-17 and U-23 World Championships take place this week. Commodore Hotel, August 30 – September 5

Templestay Event for Foreigners @ Various Temples — The main programs are temple tours, teatime with Buddhist monks, meditation, and temple food tasting. September 1-30

2nd Blue Planet Future Festival in Busan @ Busan Cinema Center — A film festival focusing on climate change. Busan Cinema Center, September 1-5

Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2023 @ BEXCO — Top chefs from around the nation compete for cooking glory. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan International Medical Tourism Convention 2023 @ BEXCO — Find out the latest in international medical tourism. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday and Saturday

Busan Indie Connect Festival 2023 @ BEXCO — Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan that will be held online and offline this year. BEXCO, Centum City, Online: August 17-September 14, 2023

Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO — The 20th edition of the food expo returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

#SGFASHIONNOW @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Jointly organized by the KF ASEAN Culture House and the Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, the collaborative exhibition titled Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW showcases experimental contemporary fashion in Singapore. KF ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 29

2023 Special Exhibition from Gifts Donated by Gary E. Mintier @ Busan Museum — An exhibition focusing on “Busan in 1970, a Special Perspective of Everyday Life”. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through September 3

‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26

Sugar-Free @ Gallery Art Forest — Under the theme “Find Yourself,” the exhibition showcases the works of 21 artists who explore the boundary between desire and the search for one’s true self. Gallery Art Forest, Dalmaji Hill, Through August 30

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October

Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8

Free Outdoor Movie Screenings @ Busan Cinema Center — The ‘2023 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings’ at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Tuesday from June 27th to September 5th beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12, 2024

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.