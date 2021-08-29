What’s On in Busan: August 30 – September 5

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 4 from midnight so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Revamped Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 4 until September 5th.

Events Happening

Seong-jin Cho @ Busan Cultural Center — Pianist Seong-jin Cho returns for his latest recital. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

2021 Busan Maru International Music Festival — The 2021 Busan Maru International Music Festival (BMIMF) will be held from August 27 to September 26 at venues all around the city. Through September 26

Verdi’s Aida at La Scala @ Busan Cultural Center –The BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021 presents Verdi’s Aida at La Scala. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 8 p.m.

Busan International Photo Festival 2021 — This year’s theme is “ANTHROPOCENE Ⅱ_ See Our Planet”. F1963 Seokcheon Hall, Through September 26

Map of the Emotion @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center presents its over 20 classic films. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 2

Environment & Energy Tech 2021 @ BEXCO — ENTECH returns for three days this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday

AI KOREA 2021 @ BEXCO — IT EXPO BUSAN 2021 and CLOUD EXPO KOREA 2021 run concurrently this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday

Free One Hour Kayaking @ Suyeong River — Suyeong-gu has brought back their free kayaking experience for the month of August, letting you hit the waters of the Suyeong River. Suyeong River, Through August 31

Free Outdoor Movie Screenings @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2021 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from June to September beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, Through September 15

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 17

Magnum in Paris @ Busan Cultural Center — This exhibition shows the metamorphoses of the city through the work of collected Magnum photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 10

Beetles, the most dominant @ Busan National Science Museum — An exhibition that will give you an opportunity to learn more about the reasons for the success and diversity of beetles. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through September 26

Imagine the Abyss @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a Media Art Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum 2021. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through October 10

The Nature of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — Three themes provide the backdrop of nature being shown through art. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 12

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Ladies Night @ Basement — Drink specials for the ladies every Thursday evening. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage