What’s On in Busan: December 11 – December 17

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Busan Municipal Korean Music Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 2023 year end concert is presented. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — Enjoy a performance of the last six performances of Strauss. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Youth Municipal Choir @ Busan Cultural Center — The 50th-anniversary “Singing Hope” concert will be performed. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Na Hoon-a @ BEXCO — The popular singer returns as part of his “In December” tour. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Melomance @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two concerts this weekend as part of the national tour. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Enjoy a weekly Korean traditional performance on Wednesdays in December. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31

Seomyeon Light Street @ Seomyeon 1st Street — Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. Seomyeon 1st Street, Busanjin-gu, Through January 20

2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — Nampo-dong lights up for the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Nampo-dong, Friday through January 14

2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31

2023 Arctic Partnership Week @ Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center — Arctic Partnership Week 2023, titled “Great Transition: Navigating New Arctic,” will lay the groundwork for Arctic cooperation. Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center, Through Tuesday

FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, December 13, 2023 – February 25, 2024

Haeundae Polar Bear Festival@ Haeundae Beach –– The 36th edition of the Polar Bear Festival takes place this weekend. Haeundae Beach, Friday and Saturday Let Me Fly @ Busan Cultural Center — Two performances of the musical will take place. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Friday, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 3 p.m. Busan Philharmonic Youth Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The youth orchestra presents “Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart”. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan International Art Fair @ BEXCO — One of the city’s largest art markets concludes. BEXCO, Centum City, Monday

BWC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your wedding under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Handmade Fair @ BEXCO — The winter edition of the handmade fair takes place at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

University Arts Festival Week — Art Departments from around the city feature graduating student’s works. Through December 17

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Busan Growing Trees Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15

The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Post Media and Site @ Busan Museum of Art — 30 artworks around the concept of media as a theater. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12, 2024

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery at the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.