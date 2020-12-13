Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: December 14 – December 20

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Level 2+a social distancing measures for restaurants and cafes remain in effect until December 21.

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Blue Peal of Bells @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung + Jung Jaeil works are on display. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Foreign and Korean artists feature their latest contemporary art. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

Rainbow-Wire 2020 @ F1963 — Eight artists are featured in this special exhibition by Busan Cultural Foundation. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through December 20

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

blank
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

