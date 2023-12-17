What’s On in Busan: December 18 – December 24

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

The Cry @ BEXCO — The Cry presents their 500-minute “Cry Christmas” concert. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday

Cho Young-pil @ BEXCO — The 2023 Cho Yong-pil & Great Birth Tour Concert takes place Saturday. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday

Someday Christmas @ BEXCO — Enjoy two days of Christmas concerts in the city as the lineup for the 2023 Someday Christmas event at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday

Melomance @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two concerts this weekend as part of the national tour. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Enjoy a weekly Korean traditional performance on Wednesdays in December. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31

Seomyeon Light Street @ Seomyeon 1st Street — Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. Seomyeon 1st Street, Busanjin-gu, Through January 20

2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — Nampo-dong lights up for the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Nampo-dong, Friday through January 14

2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31

Oncheoncheon Light Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream — The inaugural light festival around Oncheoncheon brings a festive mood to the area. Oncheoncheon, Through January 31

The Three Musketeers @ Sohyang Theater — An all-Korean cast presents a stage classic. Sohyang Theater, December 23-25

The Nutcracker @ BEXCO Auditorium — Three performances for the holidays by the Sofia City Ballet. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Friday and Saturday

FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, December 13, 2023 – February 25, 2024

Haeundae Polar Bear Festival@ Haeundae Beach –– The 36th edition of the Polar Bear Festival takes place this weekend. Haeundae Beach, Friday and Saturday Eurasia Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Six films from Eurasia are screened at this special festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, December 20-25 The Nutcracker @ Busan Cinema Center — The Wise Ballet Theater presents a Christmas Eve performance. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, December 24-25

2023 Excellent Small Business and Agricultural Specialty Expo @ BEXCO — Local and domestic small businesses take part in this gift expo. BEXCO, Centum City, December 22-26

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12, 2024

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.