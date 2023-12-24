What’s On in Busan: December 25 – December 31

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Krystian Zimerman Piano Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — Krystian Zimerman performs a piano recital as part of the World Pianist Series 2023. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

G.O.D. @ BEXCO — The legendary K-pop group returns for two concerts in Busan. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Jaurim @ BEXCO Auditorium — A special Christmas Day concert will be performed. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Monday

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Enjoy a weekly Korean traditional performance on Wednesdays in December. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

2024 Haeundae Countdown & New Year Festival @ Haeundae Beach — A special stage countdowns the last minutes of 2023. Haeundae Beach, Sunday, 11 p.m.

Bell-tolling Ceremony for New Year’s 2024 @ Yongdusan Park — Enjoy a traditional countdown with the ringing of the bell to ring in 2024. Yongdusan Park, Nampdong, Sunday, 11 p.m.

2024 Countdown Busan @ Gwangalli Beach — Countdown Busan features performances and a 10-minute special drone show at midnight. Gwangalli Beach, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31

Seomyeon Light Street @ Seomyeon 1st Street — Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. Seomyeon 1st Street, Busanjin-gu, Through January 20

2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — Nampo-dong lights up for the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Nampo-dong, Friday through January 14

2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31

Oncheoncheon Light Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream — The inaugural light festival around Oncheoncheon brings a festive mood to the area. Oncheoncheon, Through January 31

FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, December 13, 2023 – February 25, 2024

2023 Excellent Small Business and Agricultural Specialty Expo @ BEXCO — Local and domestic small businesses take part in this gift expo. BEXCO, Centum City, December 22-26

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12, 2024

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.