What’s On in Busan: December 27 – January 2

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has strengthened its social distancing level, however, some events may still be affected. More restrictions for unvaccinated people for entrance into venues have been added until January 2, 2022.

All year-end and New Year’s festivities around the city have either been canceled or moved online.

Events Happening

Holiday Concerts:

Busan National Gugak Concert Year-End Performance

Date: December 30

Venue: Busan National Gugak Center

Jang Beom June

Date: December 30-31

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Haeundae Light Festival @ Gunam Road — The Christmas and holiday-themed light and sculpture show takes place on Gunam-ro, Haeundae Beach, and Haeundae Market each year. Haeundae, Through February 2, 2022

Light Festival @ Sanbok Road — The main lighting sections will be at the rooftop of Daecheong Parking Lot and at the Yeongju Sky Noon Observatory, both of which offer views of Busan Port. Sanbok Road, Jung-gu, Through January 9, 2022

Busan Christmas Tree Festival @ Nampodong — The 13th edition of the Christmas Tree Festival begins in Nampodong. Nampodong, Through January 9, 2022

Light of Hope Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Citizens Park turns into a garden of lights perfect for family or date night. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 2, 2022

Songdo Beach Light of Hope @ Songdo Beach — Chungmu Intersection and Gadeok Stadium will create light structures and media installations in Seo-gu. Songdo Beach, Through February 28

Porsche Now Busan @ P.ARK — Check out the latest in Porsche’s line-up while intermingling with local artists’ works. P.ARK, Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu, Through April

Polar Photo Exhibition @ Busan Museum of Natural History of Oceans – This exhibition is a place where you can meet the north and south poles in photos. Busan Museum of Natural History of Oceans, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 13

Yoon Byung-woon Solo Exhibition @ Samjeong Gallery — 24 works are on display featuring winter snow scenery series under the theme “MUTE”. Samjeong Gallery, Busanjin-gu, Through January 13

3rd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021: Chaekgeori @ Busan Museum — Chaekgeori are Korean still-life paintings that were popular during the latter part of the Joseon dynasty. Chaekgeori translates to “paintings of books and things,” and these works reflect the pursuit of knowledge and a wish to attain high office. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 13, 2022

Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

The Phenomenal Transition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 2 — Check out the newest exhibition on display until next March. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 20, 2022

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link