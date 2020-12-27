Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: December 28 – January 3

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

hapsadmin

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2.5 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Level 2.5 social distancing measures for restaurants and cafes remain in effect until January 3.

Canceled Events

Busan Christmas Tree Festival — Postponed

Haeundae Lights Festival — Postponed

New Year’s Eve Bell Tolling Event — Canceled

January 1 Sunrise Events — Canceled

Events Happening

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Blue Peal of Bells @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung + Jung Jaeil works are on display. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Foreign and Korean artists feature their latest contemporary art. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

hapsadmin

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Goseong-gun Applies for Protection of 550 Year Old Japanese Oak Tree

Haps Staff -
Goseong-gun in Gyeongnam-do has applied for the protection of a 550-year-old Japanese oak tree.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Seven Busan Bridges to Light Up in Yellow Tonight to Promote Good Luck and Happiness

Haps Staff -
Seven of Busan's major bridges will light up yellow tonight to wish good luck and happiness as the end of 2020 approaches.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: December 21 – December 27

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Upcoming Events in Busan Canceled or Postponed Due to COVID-19

Haps Staff -
A number of events have been canceled or postponed due to the increased coronavirus cases around the city.
Read more
Arts & Culture

New Year’s Day Sunrise Events Canceled in Busan

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that the sunrise events in the city have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

The Latest

McDonald’s Brings Back the Prosperity Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has re-introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Blue Peal of Bells

Events Haps Staff -
Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung, and Jung Jaeil feature in this new exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art through March 21, 2021.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: December 28 – January 3

Arts & Culture hapsadmin -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Canceled

Sports News Haps Staff -
After three postponements, the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships scheduled to be in Busan have been canceled.
Read more

Jirisan Looking to Block Entrance to Visitors on NYE

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Jirisan Gyeongnam Office announced that it will block the parking lots and delay the entrance time from New Year's Eve to the popular sunrise spot.
Read more

Dongbaekjeon Voted Top Hit Product in Busan This Year

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Busan Development Institute (BDI) has selected and announced Busan’s top 10 hit products for 2020.
Read more
Busan
fog
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
93 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
-1 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
3 °

Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Brings Back the Prosperity Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has re-introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Burger King Opens New Centum Store Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Burger King continues to expand in Busan opening its newest location today in Centum City
Read more

New Dining Regulations Set for Christmas Eve to January 3

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued new guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul Presents Key Trend ’SMILE’ for 2021 Coffee Market

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Asia’s largest coffee exhibition, Cafe Show Seoul, which occurred from November 4 to November 7, 2020 at COEX in Seoul, selected and announced the market key word for 2021 as “S.M.I.L.E,” which means to encourage that difficulties and struggles faced by the pandemic in 2020 will be overcome in the post-COVID-19 era.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 