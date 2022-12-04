What’s On in Busan: December 5 – December 11

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Jo Sumi @ Dream Theatre — The award-winning soprano is in town for a Sunday evening concert. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Sunday

Street Man Fighter @ BEXCO — SMF, is the second season of a South Korean dance competition franchise of the same name. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday

Lim Jae-beom @ BEXCO — Jay B, leader of GOT7, plays a solo set at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday

Christmas Cantata @ BEXCO Auditorium –– It is a new cultural and artistic content that unfolds well-known gem-like Christmas carols in the form of opera, musical, and concert. BEXCO, Centum City, December 7-11

Sumino Hayato Piano Recital @ Dream Theatre — The Japanese pianist is in town for a Thursday evening performance. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

JukJae @ Dream Theatre — The Korean soloist plays a concert this Saturday. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023

Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate. Busan Citizens Park, Through February 28

Uncanny Encounters @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition intends to illuminate things that are familiar yet feel unfamiliar in our time. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 26

Whose Story Is This @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Nine artists share their story through their paintings. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 5

ECCK Year End Party @ Park Hyatt Hotel — The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea ends its year with its annual dinner. Park Hyatt Hotel, Marine City, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Global Women’s Maritime Conference @ Nurimaru — The annual conference brings in the top women from the industry for a day of conferences. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Wednesday

Saha Light Streets @ Saha-gu — Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays. Saha-gu, Through February 15

Busan International Art Festival @ Tongmyeong University — Some never before seen art in Korea will be exhibited with an opening event this Friday. Tongmyeong University, Nam-gu, Friday, 2 p.m.

Busan Mi Art Festival @ BEXCO — A beauty contest, hair show, contest exhibition, beauty equipment booth operation, job center operation, and citizen experience booth operation will take place. BEXCO, Centum City, Tuesday and Wednesday

Busan Handmade Fair @ BEXCO — An exhibition where you can introduce and experience handmade culture and manufacturing industry in daily life. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Gamcheon House Lantern Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village — Check out the 8,000 lanterns lit up each night. Gamcheon Culture Village, Through December 25

Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023

PICTORIAL Pusan 1951-1955 @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — A look back into the city’s past through photos. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through December 25

Lee Kun-hee Collection @ Busan Museum of Art — ‘Collection: The Great Journey’ has brought together the artwork of diverse collectors that have built their own identity in the art scene along with the Lee Kun-hee collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through January 29, 2023

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo @ Busan National Science Center — While understanding the scientific inventions that have led to human civilization, you can experience different contents that wish for success in hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25 Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023

Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Outdoor Project @ Busan Station-Eurasia Platform Media Wall — This exhibition, presented at the Busan Eurasia Platform outdoor media wall, is an exhibition of contemporary artists, and was prepared in cooperation with the Busan Facilities Corporation, a media wall operating organization, to broaden the spectrum of exhibitions and present the possibility of meeting artworks anywhere, including local public platforms. Busan Station, Through December 31

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition attempts to overcome inequality in leisure activities and show an alternative algorithm that art museums can propose. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link