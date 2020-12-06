Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: December 7 – December 13

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Level 2+a social distancing measures for restaurants and cafes remain in effect until December 14.

Events Happening

2020 Matinee Concert In December @ Busan Cinema Center — Ballerina Kim Joo-won and Ballerina Wang Ji-won join together for a performance of “Ballet in Love”. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, December 8

Rainbow-Wire 2020 @ F1963 — Eight artists are featured in this special exhibition by Busan Cultural Foundation. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through December 20

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 570th Subscription Concert takes place this Wednesday night. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Autumn Cheongsapo Love Story @ Ocean Gallery — An art exhibition featuring the works of Lee Yeung-cheol. Through December 12

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

Korea Youth Expo @ BEXCO — This year’s Youth Expo 2020 movies online for three days from Thursday through Saturday.

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Wednesday evening performances return until December 9. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 569th subscription concert returns on Tuesday. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Cats 40th Anniversary Concert to Have One Month Run in Busan Next Year

Haps Staff -
The 40th-anniversary concert of the broadway musical Cats is set to come to Busan next March.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Korean Cast for Busan’s “Wicked” Shows Announced

Haps Staff -
Ok Joo-hyun and Jeong Seon-ah, members of the Korean premiere performance, were named to play the roles of Elphaba and Glinda once again.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: November 30 – December 6

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

15th Busan International Magic Festival Hosting Two Gala Shows This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Busan Cinema Center plays host to two fantastic magic shows as part of the 15th Busan International Magic Festival.
Read more

The Latest

State-of-the-Art Sound Production Facility “Busan Sound Station” Opens in Centum City

Busan News Haps Staff -
Busan Sound Station, a cutting-edge sound production facility, recently opened on the first floor of the Busan Film Post Production Facility in Centum City.
Read more

부산지역 초등학교 2곳, “전국 생활원예 중앙경진대회” 우수상 수상

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 농업기술센터는 ‘2020 학교 텃밭 활성화 사업’을 추진한 결과, 성천초등학교와 초량초등학교가 농촌진흥청 주관 "전국 생활원예 중앙경진대회" 학교학습원 분야에서 우수상을 받았다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Popeyes to End its 26-Year Run in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Popeyes Chicken will end its 26 years of business in Korea after failing to buy a buyer and ending speculation that its days were numbered in the country.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: December 7 – December 13

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

International Destinations: The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives Reopens

International Destinations Haps Staff -
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, The Standard’s first island paradise, will reopen on December 5, 2020, to welcome guests back to the unparalleled beauty of Huruvalhi’s turquoise waters and white sand beaches. 
Read more

2020 ALL THE K-POP with Mixchannel Runs Online This Saturday

KPop Haps Staff -
2020 ALL THE K-POP with Mixchannel will hold an online concert this Saturday at 7 p.m.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
64 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Sun
7 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
11 °

Dine & Drink

Popeyes to End its 26-Year Run in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Popeyes Chicken will end its 26 years of business in Korea after failing to buy a buyer and ending speculation that its days were numbered in the country.
Read more

City Announces All Restaurants Will Only Allow Takeout and Delivery After 9 p.m.

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that all restaurants no matter the size will only be allowed to have takeout and delivery after 9 p.m. during the two-week social distancing level 2+α from December 1st to 14th in order to stop the recent rapid re-proliferation of COVID-19.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces New Hours For Two Weeks

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar has announced its new hours for the next two weeks during the Level 2 social distancing measures.
Read more

Johnny Rockets December Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 