What’s On in Busan: December 7 – December 13

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Level 2+a social distancing measures for restaurants and cafes remain in effect until December 14.

Events Happening

2020 Matinee Concert In December @ Busan Cinema Center — Ballerina Kim Joo-won and Ballerina Wang Ji-won join together for a performance of “Ballet in Love”. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, December 8

Rainbow-Wire 2020 @ F1963 — Eight artists are featured in this special exhibition by Busan Cultural Foundation. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through December 20

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 570th Subscription Concert takes place this Wednesday night. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Autumn Cheongsapo Love Story @ Ocean Gallery — An art exhibition featuring the works of Lee Yeung-cheol. Through December 12

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

Korea Youth Expo @ BEXCO — This year’s Youth Expo 2020 movies online for three days from Thursday through Saturday.

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Wednesday evening performances return until December 9. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 569th subscription concert returns on Tuesday. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel