Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 1 – February 7

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has decreased its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The social distancing measures have been extended until February 14.

Events Happening

Krzysztof Kieślowski & Michael Haneke @ Busan Cinema Center – Films from two of the most influential Eastern European directors will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through February `4

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Ocean of Buddhism @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a special exhibition of the Ocean of Buddhism at the Korea National Maritime Museum until March 1st. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeong-do, Through March 1

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Blue Peal of Bells @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung + Jung Jaeil works are on display. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Foreign and Korean artists feature their latest contemporary art. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2YouTube Channel

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Unique Korean Entertainment: 4 Ways to Have Fun With a Twist

Haps Staff -
Here are four types of entertainment to check out for unusual opportunities on offer in the country.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk Exhibit Begins Friday

Haps Staff -
The Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun - Sound Walk begins Friday and runs through August 22nd at the Children's Gallery at the Busan Museum of Art.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Wedding Fair Held This Weekend at BEXCO

Haps Staff -
One of the city's biggest wedding events of the year returns this weekend at BEXCO.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 25 – January 31

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Lotte Giants Spring Camp Exhibition Schedule Released

Lotte Giants Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants will play nine spring camp games in March which is a tune-up ahead of spring training which begins March 20.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: February 1 – February 7

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

부산박물관, 2021년 새해맞이 온라인 행사 개최

문화 Haps Staff -
부산박물관은 오는 2월 3일부터 14일까지 부산박물관 홈페이지를 방문하는 시민들을 위한 새해맞이 온라인 행사로 "봄이왔소! 행복하소!"를 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Helpful Tax Tips for Foreigners Filing Taxes in Korea

Lifestyle Busan City News -
With tax season once again upon us, here are a few tips from the National Tax Service (NTS) to help file your taxes in Korea.
Read more

Korea Tourism Organization Begins New ‘2021 On:tact Gangwon Global Snow Campaign’

Travel Haps Staff -
In order to promote Gangwon-do as a winter tourism destination along with early recovery of the tourism industry stagnant due to the COVID-19 situation, the Korea Tourism Organization will actively utilize a non-face-to-face public relations campaign in 2021 named 'On:tact Gangwon Global Snow Campaign'.
Read more

Current Dining Restrictions Extended Until February 14

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued extended guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
Busan
light rain
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
93 %
1.5kmh
90 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
3 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
8 °

Dine & Drink

Current Dining Restrictions Extended Until February 14

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued extended guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

K-Food: Full-Course Meals for Every Special Occasion

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
If you've sampled Korean culture without a traditional Korean meal, it's about time to try hanjeongsik, a wide variety of Korean cuisine.
Read more

Warm Winter Snacks to Eat on the Street

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Baby it's cold outside, but Busan's streets are full of delectable dishes to warm you up and drive the winter blues away.
Read more

Confusion, Frustration Over One Hour Cafe Limit Time

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
A week since customers were allowed to return to cafes, a lot of confusion and frustration among patrons, workers, and owners about the one-hour sitting time rule recommended in the latest quarantine guidelines instituted by the city.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 