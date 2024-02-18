What’s On in Busan: February 19 – February 25

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Family Music Concert @ F1963 — Ensemble TIMF presents an afternoon of classic favorites. F1963 Seokcheon Hall, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Jeongwol Daeboreum Fire Festival @ Citywide –– The Jeongwol Daeboreum Fire Festival is held to pray for good health and good fortune in the coming year. Citywide, Saturday National Dadaepo Kite Festival @ Dadaepo Beach — Kite Flying, a Kite Exhibition, and a Traditional Folk Play are part of the activities planned. Dadaepo Beach, Saha-gu, Saturday, 9 a.m. Haeundae Dalmaji Hot Springs Festival @ Haeundae Beach — Three days of activities surround the Jeongwol Daeboreum Fire Festival. Haeundae Beach, Friday through Sunday World Table Tennis Championships @ BEXCO — The top table tennis players in the world descend upon Busan. BEXCO, Centum City, Through February 25

Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25

Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17

Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29

FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through February 25

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.