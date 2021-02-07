Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 8 – February 14

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has decreased its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The new social distancing measures have been extended until February 14.

Events Happening

Lunar New Year’s Online Event — Busan Museum is hosting an online New Year’s event for citizens who visit the Busan Museum website from February 3 to 14 under the theme “Spring has come! Happy!”

Krzysztof Kieślowski & Michael Haneke @ Busan Cinema Center – Films from two of the most influential Eastern European directors will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through February 14

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Ocean of Buddhism @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a special exhibition of the Ocean of Buddhism at the Korea National Maritime Museum until March 1st. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeong-do, Through March 1

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Blue Peal of Bells @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung + Jung Jaeil works are on display. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Foreign and Korean artists feature their latest contemporary art. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2YouTube Channel

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Women’s University Presenting Dance Special This Sunday

Haps Staff -
Busan Women's University will present a special dance performance this Sunday evening that brings together students and professors under one room.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Museum to Host an Online Event for Lunar New Year’s

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is hosting an online New Year's event for citizens who visit the Busan Museum website from February 3 to 14 under the theme "Spring has come! Happy!”
Read more
Arts & Culture

Pre-Order Tickets For Cats 40th Anniversary Concert in Busan Begin

Haps Staff -
Pre-order ticket sales for the 40th-anniversary performance of the Broadway musical Cats have begun.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 1 – February 7

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more

What Are The Most Popular Import Cars Sold in Korea?

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
German automobiles dominated in early sales in Korea in 2021, with Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, and Volkswagon taking the top four spots in sales.
Read more

City of Busan Selects Busan Citizen’s Park as the First COVID-19 Vaccination Center

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it has selected 'Busan Citizen's Park Love House' in Busanjin-gu as the city's Number 1 COVID-19 Vaccination Center' scheduled to open in March.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: February 8 – February 14

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Dongcheon Ginkgo Tree Street

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
Ginkgo trees serve as a natural separation between Jeonpo-dong (neighborhood) and Seomyeon along this busy street. In total, 740 meters encompass Dongcheon Ginkgo Tree Street, which begins at the Seomyeon NC Department Store and ends at Gyeongnam Technical High School.
Read more

Online: Strauss’s Eine Alpensinfonie by Busan Philharmonic Orchestra

Events Haps Staff -
Catch a performance of Strauss's Eine Alpensinfonie by the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
25 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Mon
5 °
Tue
6 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
13 °

Dine & Drink

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

McDonald’s Korea Offering Up Two New Meat Chili Burgers

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced two new chili burgers to its menu.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 