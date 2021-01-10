Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 11 – January 17

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2.5 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Level 2.5 social distancing measures for restaurants and cafes remain in effect until January 17.

Canceled Events

Busan Christmas Tree Festival — Postponed

Haeundae Lights Festival — Postponed

Events Happening

Films in Our Memories @ Busan Cinema Center – 20 classic films will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through January 21. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through January 21

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Blue Peal of Bells @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung + Jung Jaeil works are on display. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Foreign and Korean artists feature their latest contemporary art. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Check Out The Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art Exhibit

Haps Staff -
Artists Seo Dongjin, Hito Steyerl, Kim Soohwan, Anton Vidokle, and Boris Groys feature at this entertaining exhibition through March 21.
Read more
Arts & Culture

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul”

Haps Staff -
The contemporary art exhibition "ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul" with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. 
Read more
Arts & Culture

2021 New Year Concert Held Online Tomorrow Evening

Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold a “2021 New Year Concert” at 7 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 to celebrate the new year.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 4 – January 10

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Reminder: Haeundae-gu to Broadcast This Year’s NYE Sunrise

Haps Staff -
With access to beaches closed this year for the first sunrise of 2021, Haeundae-gu has announced it will broadcast the event live.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Destinations: First Designations of National Forest Cultural Assets

Local Destinations Busan City News -
Busan Metropolitan City announced that the pagoda tree (2020-0008) at Saemteo Park in Saha-gu and artillery unit and carriage drive (2020-0009) in Oiyangpo Village on Gadeokdo Island have been designated as ‘National Forest Cultural Assets’ by the Korean Forest Service.
Read more

“Films in Our Memories” @ Busan Cinema Center

Events Haps Staff -
For its year-end event, the Busan Cinema Center will host the 'Films in Our Memories' event at its cinematheque.
Read more

Most Indoor Sports Facilities Can Reopen in Busan From Today

Sports News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will ease measures on most indoor sports facilities from today.
Read more

Enjoy an Oyster Rockefeller and Sparkling Wine Dish at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indulge in a fantastic combination of fresh Tongyeong fresh oysters in the winter season with soft and light oyster gratin at McQueen's bar at the Ananti Hilton.
Read more

부산시, 선제적 방역에 총력! “부산 택시 안심하고 타세요”

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 오는 11일부터 15일까지 택시 운수종사자를 대상으로 ‘찾아가는 이동 선별검사소’를 운영한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

City Looks to Improve Navigation of Galmet-gil Walking Trails

Health, Fitness & Beauty BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced it will produce a 'Tourist Passport' to help tourists better navigate around the hiking and walking trails of Galmet-gil.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
38 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
3 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
12 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy an Oyster Rockefeller and Sparkling Wine Dish at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indulge in a fantastic combination of fresh Tongyeong fresh oysters in the winter season with soft and light oyster gratin at McQueen's bar at the Ananti Hilton.
Read more

Ananti Cove Holding Sweet Strawberry Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ananti Cove offers a sweet and sour strawberry drink at three of its F&B locations that offer seasonal strawberries.
Read more

Park Hyatt Busan’s F&B Precautionary Measures Announced

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt Busan has announced its precautionary measures for their food and beverage outlets.
Read more

HQ Hosting Smoked Pork Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is rolling out a Smoked Pork Sunday special this weekend.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 