What’s On in Busan: January 11 – January 17

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2.5 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Level 2.5 social distancing measures for restaurants and cafes remain in effect until January 17.

Canceled Events

Busan Christmas Tree Festival — Postponed

Haeundae Lights Festival — Postponed

Events Happening

Films in Our Memories @ Busan Cinema Center – 20 classic films will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through January 21. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through January 21

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

Blue Peal of Bells @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung + Jung Jaeil works are on display. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Foreign and Korean artists feature their latest contemporary art. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 21, 2021

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel