What’s On in Busan: January 30 – February 5

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Wiener Sängerknaben / Vienna Boys Choir @ Busan Cultural Center — The Vienna Boys Choir makes its first return to Busan in three years. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Sunday, 4 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Jeongwol Fire Festival — A variety of festivals to celebrate the Lunar New Year will be held around the city.

Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate. Busan Citizens Park, Through February 28

Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Poster in Cinematheque @ Busan Cinema Center — This exhibition is an archive exhibition that displays about 80 kinds of posters from Cinematheque screenings of the past 10 years. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25

Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture and tourism festival for international visitors that combines tourism and Hallyu. Through February 28

Takashi Murakami ‘MurakamiZombie’ @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition is the largest retrospective in Korea, introducing about 160 pieces of work that have been worked on for 30 years, from early works that have never been shown to the public, to recent works such as paintings, large sculptures, installations, and videos. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through March 12

Uncanny Encounters @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition intends to illuminate things that are familiar yet feel unfamiliar in our time. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 26

Whose Story Is This @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Nine artists share their stories through their paintings. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 5

Saha Light Streets @ Saha-gu — Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays. Saha-gu, Through February 15

BEXCO Indoor Sledding Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun indoor winter activity for the kids. BEXCO, Centum City, Tuesday through March 12

ASEAN on the Move: Mobility and Digital Life in ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture Center — A special exhibition will be held to examine the daily lives of local people by combining various means of transportation and the dynamic mobile culture of ASEAN. ASEAN Culture Center, Haeundae, Through March 15

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition attempts to overcome inequality in leisure activities and show an alternative algorithm that art museums can propose. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link