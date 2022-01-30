What’s On in Busan: January 31 – February 6

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.
Please Note: The city of Busan has maintained its social distancing level, however, some events may still be affected. More restrictions for unvaccinated people for entrance into venues have been added until February 6, 2022.
Events Happening
Lunar New Year Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Enjoy a holiday performance featuring Gayageum sanjo, Dongnae Crane Dance, Buchaechum (Korean fan dance), folk songs, and more. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.
Happy Lunar New Year 2022 – Korean Traditional Dance @ Busan Cultural Center — The Busan Metropolitan Dance Company hosts a traditional Korean dance performance. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15
Pulitzer Prize Photographs @ Busan Cultural Center — The best photos of the year are on display until May. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15
Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31
Korea Grand Sale — The largest shopping event of the year takes place online. Through February 28
Haeundae Light Festival @ Gunam Road — The Christmas and holiday-themed light and sculpture show takes place on Gunam-ro, Haeundae Beach, and Haeundae Market each year. Haeundae, Through February 2, 2022
Light of Hope Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Citizens Park turns into a garden of lights perfect for family or date night. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 2, 2022
Songdo Beach Light of Hope @ Songdo Beach — Chungmu Intersection and Gadeok Stadium will create light structures and media installations in Seo-gu. Songdo Beach, Through February 28
The Value of Time @ Hyundai Motorstudio — An exhibition opened by Hyundai Motor Company’s first design curator is being held at the Hyundai Motorstudio in Millak-dong. Hyundai Motorstudio, Suyeong-gu, Through March 31st
International Exchange Exhibition: The Map is not the Territory @ GoEun Museum of Photography — GoEun Museum of Photography in Haeundae is holding its newest exhibition featuring photographers Ed Alcock, Guillaume Binet, Julien Pebrel, Pierre Hybre, and Stéphane Lagoutte. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through April 17
Porsche Now Busan @ P.ARK — Check out the latest in Porsche’s line-up while intermingling with local artists’ works. P.ARK, Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu, Through April
Polar Photo Exhibition @ Busan Museum of Natural History of Oceans – This exhibition is a place where you can meet the north and south poles in photos. Busan Museum of Natural History of Oceans, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 13
The Life and Culture Seen Through the Ship of Joseon @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Take a look back in time at this latest exhibition. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through February 27
Wonderworld Maps Connecting Longingness Beyond The Horizon @ Korea National Maritime Museum — A 2021-22 Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum takes place. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through March 6
Special Exhibition: Dinosaurs @ Busan National Science Museum — A special exhibition featuring dinosaurs is taking place on the 1st floor in Jinjae Kim Hall. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through February 27
Yumi’s Cell @ KT&G Sangsang Madang — An exhibition featuring the popular webtoon “Yumi’s Cell” is taking place at the KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan Gallery until March 20. KT&G Sangsang Madang, Busanjin-gu, Through March 20
3rd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021: Chaekgeori @ Busan Museum — Chaekgeori are Korean still-life paintings that were popular during the latter part of the Joseon dynasty. Chaekgeori translates to “paintings of books and things,” and these works reflect the pursuit of knowledge and a wish to attain high office. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 13, 2022
Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022
Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022
ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022
BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022
The Phenomenal Transition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 2 — Check out the newest exhibition on display until next March. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 20, 2022
MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022
Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022
