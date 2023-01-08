What’s On in Busan: January 9 – January 15

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

2023 Busan Cultural Center Chamber Festival @ Busan Cultural Center — Seven concerts over two weeks take place. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, January 3-17

New Year’s Concert 2023 @ Busan Citizens Hall — Conductor Choi Soo-yeoul leads the Busan Philarhominc Orchestra with three special musicians. Busan Citizens Hall, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

2023 Busan National Gukak Center New Year’s Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — This Saturday’s performance features the Suyeong Jishinbalgi(Ritual for the God of the Earth in Suyeong), Jwasuyeong eobangnori(Fishing village’s festival), Suyeong Yaru(Field Play in Suyeong), Suyeong Nongcheon Nori(Traditional Korean Play Performed by Farmers). Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Forestella @ BEXCO Auditorium –– Forestella returns with two concerts this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday 6 p.m. and Sunday 6 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023

Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — The Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival and Sanbok Haneul Light Street will beheld at the same time and operated until January 29 next year. Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, Through January 29

Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate. Busan Citizens Park, Through February 28

Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

CATS @ Dream Theatre — The original CATS Jellicle Ball 2023 tour comes to Busan for 10 days. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, January 6-15

The Poster in Cinematheque @ Busan Cinema Center — This exhibition is an archive exhibition that displays about 80 kinds of posters from Cinematheque screenings of the past 10 years. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25

Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture and tourism festival for international visitors that combines tourism and Hallyu. January 12 through February 28

2023 Lunar New Year’s Excellent Small and Medium Business and Agricultural Special Products Gift Fair @ BEXCO — You can find agricultural specialties and various creative products gathered from all over the country. BEXCO. Centum City, January 13-17

Uncanny Encounters @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition intends to illuminate things that are familiar yet feel unfamiliar in our time. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 26

Whose Story Is This @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Nine artists share their stories through their paintings. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 5

Saha Light Streets @ Saha-gu — Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays. Saha-gu, Through February 15

BEXCO Indoor Sledding Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun indoor winter activity for the kids. BEXCO, Centum City, Tuesday through March 12

ASEAN on the Move: Mobility and Digital Life in ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture Center — A special exhibition will be held to examine the daily lives of local people by combining various means of transportation and the dynamic mobile culture of ASEAN. ASEAN Culture Center, Haeundae, Through March 15

Lee Kun-hee Collection @ Busan Museum of Art — ‘Collection: The Great Journey’ has brought together the artwork of diverse collectors that have built their own identity in the art scene along with the Lee Kun-hee collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through January 29

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition attempts to overcome inequality in leisure activities and show an alternative algorithm that art museums can propose. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

