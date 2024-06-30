What’s On in Busan: July 1 – July 7

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

ASEAN⸱Korea Music Festival-2024 ROUND in Korea @ KBS Hall — Now in its fourth iteration since its inauguration in 2020, this festival is dedicated to nurturing cultural ties and fostering dialogue between Korea and the ASEAN member nations through music. KBS Hall, Namcheon-dong, Saturday and Sunday

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Beaches Open For Summer Season — All seven beaches open for summer operations from July 1 – August 31.

Busan International Mobility Show @ BEXCO — The formerly named Busan International Motor Show features the latest in vehicles from seven automakers. BEXCO, Centum City, June 28 – July 7

Korea Craft Beer Festival @ BEXCO — 12 craft brewers and 13 food and dessert trucks along with outdoor entertainment await. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday

Monet to Andy Warhol @ Busan Cultural Center — Featuring 143 works from the Johannesburg Art Gallery and the National Gallery of South Africa, this is Busan’s first major masterpiece exhibition since 2011. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 27

2024 Automanufac Busan @ BEXCO — Auto manufacturers come together as part of the Mobility Show. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday

Robot Expo Busan @ BEXCO — The latest in robot gadgetry will be on display. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday

Tuesday Night Free Movies @ Busan Cinema Center — Each Tuesday night, enjoy a free movie screening at the BCC Outdoor Theater. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Art Brut: Hometown, People @ Busan Library — The Busan Library will host the “Art Brut: Hometown, People” exhibition from June 26 to July 7, showcasing watercolor and comic works by mentally disabled artists. Busan Library, Through July 7

Yummy Yummy Busan @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold the “Golden Brown Busan” exhibition from June 25 to December 1, showcasing mackerel’s cultural and historical significance. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Through December 1

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday