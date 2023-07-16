What’s On in Busan: July 17 – July 23

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 601st Subscription Concert returns with the BPO joined by violinist Kim Jaewon. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

2023 Korea International Ocean Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center and Amir Park — An ocean-themed film festival with “Patrick and the Whale” as its opening film and Magnetic Fields as its closing. Busan Cinema Center and Amir Park, Friday through Sunday

K-Handmade and Illustration Fair @ BEXCO — Artists with unique drawings and illustrations show off their goods. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

International Job Fair @ BPEX Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center — Taking place on July 20th from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., this event offers valuable opportunities for international students seeking employment. BPEX Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center, North Port, Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

Busan Cosmetics Fair @ Hyundai Department Store — Check out what’s new in the local cosmetics scene. Hyundai Department Store, Through July 20

Exhibition of Works by Holders of Busan-designated Intangible Cultural Heritage @ Bokcheon Museum — Check out works of Busan’s history. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 30

2023 Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — A month-long traditional dance festival held under the theme “We Love Dance”. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Weekdays except Mondays through August 12th

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October

2023 Busan International Architectural Design Workshop @ North Port — An architectural event that allows students and professionals to propose architectural alternatives from the status quo. Busan North Port, Dong-gu, Through July 20

Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8

Free Outdoor Movie Screenings @ Busan Cinema Center — The ‘2023 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings’ at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Tuesday from June 27th to September 5th beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12, 2024

BMA Collection @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition views the collections accumulated by the museum over the past 25 years in the context of Korean modern and contemporary art history. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 27

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20

My Young & Sad Days @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition introduces the experimental spirit and original works of up-and-coming Busan-based artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through August 6

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

