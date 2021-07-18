What’s On in Busan: July 19 – July 25

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has changed its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Revamped Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 2 until July 25.

Events Happening

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center — Wednesday performances return throughout to the end of June. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center — Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Opera @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — “The Merry Widow” by Franz Lehár will be performed this week as part of the 7th Eulsukdo Opera Festival. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Saturday, 4 p.m.

2021 Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — A month-long traditional music and dance festival for lovers of culture. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, July 14 – August 14

Na Hoon-a @ BEXCO — The popular trot singer returns for a set of concerts at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Busan Metropolitan Chorus Special Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — A special weekday concert under Conductor Lim Hee-jun. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 8 p.m.

2021 Busan International Wellness Conference @ Nurimaru APEC House Hybrid Conference Room — This hybrid event has grown to include some of the top leaders in the wellness community as well as a third day which features a morning to early afternoon wellness tour of Busan. Nurimaru APEC House, Haeundae, Friday through Sunday

Tokyo Olympics — The Olympic Games get underway with the opening ceremony this Friday night. KBS, MBC, and SBS TV and Coupang streaming

Free Outdoor Movie Screenings @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2021 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from June to September beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, Through September 15

Dorothy Arzner Retrospective @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center presents its latest retrospective with a feature on Dorothy Arzner. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 1

2021 Korea International Ocean Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The four-day festival begins with the opening film “Entangled”. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 17

Magnum in Paris @ Busan Cultural Center — This exhibition shows the metamorphoses of the city through the work of collected Magnum photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 10

Beetles, the most dominant @ Busan National Science Museum — An exhibition that will give you an opportunity to learn more about the reasons for the success and diversity of beetles. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through September 26

“Hello Robot” Exhibition @ Busan National Science Museum — Visitors can experience advanced robots and artificial intelligence technology and learn about life in the future. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 29

On a Spring Day, The Buddha Appears @ Busan Museum — The exhibition features Buddhist cultural heritages, including a statue and painting of Buddha, among the collection of the Busan Museum to celebrate Buddha’s birthday. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through August 29

Imagine the Abyss @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a Media Art Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum 2021. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through October 10

Fortress in Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition introduces photos of the remains of 30 castles and related research results identified in Busan. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 25

ASEAN Animals: Depiction of Animals in ASEAN Arts & Cultures @ ASEAN Culture House — Explore animals’ lives in ASEAN through this unique exhibition. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 1

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

The Nature of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — Three themes provide the backdrop of nature being shown through art. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 12

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Trivia Night @ HQ — Trivia night returns to Thursdays at HQ. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

Ladies Night @ Basement — Drink specials for the ladies every Thursday evening. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel