What’s On in Busan: July 27 – August 2

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Guguak Performance: Byulha @ Busan Cinema Center – A 40-minute performance is scheduled this Friday evening. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Traditional Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy a special weekly performance of music each week. Busan National Gugak Center, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Through July 22

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until June 20. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Moonlight Cinema @ Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house and Hocheon Cultural Platform – The movies to be screened include outstanding short films under various themes, including those from the Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) as well as independent films produced in Busan. Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house, Seo-gu and Hocheon Cultural Platform, Busanjin-gu, Through August 16

Free Movie Wednesday @ Busan Cinema Center – The ‘2020 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings’ at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from July to August beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, 8 p.m., Through August 26

Korea Southern Coast Cup 2020 @ Busan Yacht Club – Top sailors hit the seas to Tongyeong and back. Busan Yacht Club, Haeundae, July 31 – August 3

Retrospective on Wim Wenders @ Busan Cinema Center – 18 films from famed German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 2

OZ – Over the Rainbow @ BEXCO – A large scale exhibition based on the popular fairy tale, The Wizard of OZ. BEXCO, Centum City, July 1-August 30

1969 Bokcheon-dong, Accidental First Shovel @ Bokcheon Museum – Discover a special exhibition to celebrate the returning of the first tomb discovered in Bokcheon-dong in 1969 to its original location. Bokcheon Museum, Through August 30

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through October 4

Endangered Animals Graphic Archives @ Busan National Science Museum – An exhibition for kids on endangered animals. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 30

1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning @ Busan Museum of Art – It is the second series of exhibitions for establishing an art history in Busan, focusing on the Busan art world of the 1960s and 1970s. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 8

Light of ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House – Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 30

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Haeundae Square Water Fountain Show @ Gunam-ro – Check out the schedule for the daily water fountain show on Gunam-ro. Haeundae, Gunam-ro, Daily

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

ONLINE CONTENT

Busan Art and Cultural Content – Enjoy some great art and culture online while the social distancing campaign continues around the city.

Busan Museum Online Tours – Busan Museum has begun a VR tour of its facilities and exhibitions online.

Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting some of its exhibitions online for people who want to check out the latest from the museum.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

